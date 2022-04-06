Nervous breakdown: what it is, symptoms, and remedies

How many times has it happened to you, after going through a very stressful period, to be in the throes of a nervous breakdown? Nowadays it is increasingly difficult to manage the countless activities / commitments / appointments / unforeseen events that are part of everyday life in complete serenity. And too often, this overbearing mix has repercussions on psychophysical well-being and on the quality of life.

If we stop for a moment, the term “nervous breakdown” itself describes the exhaustion of one’s energies, a condition that can generate various symptoms including:

tiredness even chronic;

even chronic; mood disturbances;

general dissatisfaction.

Often, it is women who are particularly affectedby virtue of the countless activities that we find ourselves carrying out.

So what are the symptoms of nervous exhaustion and the possible remedies to be adopted to combat it? We deepened the subject with the Doctor Chiara Navarra, Psychologist and Psychotherapistexpert on the issues of adolescence, adult life and couples.

What is that

«The term nervous breakdown (or neurasthenia) is a generic term, used in common language to describe a personal situation of strong emotional and physical stress. This condition is accompanied by a sense of loss of one’s physical and mental energies, but also from tiredness, apathy, isolation and a generalized state of worry, which can also lead to a strong deflection of mood. One often perceives a generalized sense of dissatisfactionThe doctor explains.

How it manifests itself

“You have the feeling of “not making it”, of making too much effort to face daily tasks or to concentrate, he accuses himself of disorientation, confusion, worry, fear, so much so that he has the desire to give up, to escape from his own duties. Such feelings often accompany physical manifestations of somatization of stress: headaches, dizziness, nausea, abdominal pain, muscle tension, a sense of suffocation, sometimes with the occurrence of real panic attacks », continues the expert.

Causes

«The nervous breakdown, therefore its symptomatology, can occur concomitantly with stressful periods in different areas of life how’s that:

personal;

familiar;

working;

sentimental.

Usually the one who comes to a nervous breakdown is one very demanding person towards himself, with high performance standards, or struggling to set limits on life activities or managing relationships. For example, it can be a person who works too much, who takes excessive responsibilities (perhaps even those of others), or is too available and often finds it hard to “say no”taking on tasks that they would not be entitled to.

In other cases, a state of nervous breakdown can be triggered by an event, perhaps suddenin some way traumatizing and upsetting for the person, which can introduce substantial changes in his life such as the loss of a job, the illness of a loved one, or even the pandemic in progress », explains Dr. Navarra.

Difference between nervous breakdown and depression

“Unlike the nervous breakdown, depression is a real disease, a mood disorder classified in diagnostic manuals as a state of severe, profound and lasting suffering, which is not transient. Depression characterizes a person’s mental functioning, affecting his thoughts, her behavior and often determining the impossibility of finding a way out to feelings of mistrust, sadness, despair, a sense of emptiness. It is a serious condition that goes treated with the help of a psychological-psychotherapeutic intervention and pharmacological appropriate to the specific case of the person suffering from depression “.

Treatments

«If a person is in a state of nervous breakdown, it is very important to frame the situation and determine the specific causes of his malaise, with particular attention to the emotional, mental, relational mechanisms and situations that led the person to this crisis.

For example, is it a malaise linked to the work or family context? Is it a time of personal dissatisfaction? Perhaps linked to the phase of life you are experiencing: age, housing transfer, birth of a child, marital separation, change of job, retirement. What are the prevailing thoughts, representations about oneself and others? “I am not up to this situation, I will not be able to recover from this disappointment, I have lost the skills I had beforenobody wants to be with me, everyone thinks that I am incapable “.

These are just some of the possible aspects at the origin of a state of nervous breakdown. It is therefore clear that it is a general term, representative of many different situations. To identify the appropriate intervention strategy to help the person in crisis, it can be useful ask for a psychological consultation. Usually, in my work, with about four / five psychological consultation interviews, it is possible to provide a clear professional opinion on what may be relational dynamics and mental mechanisms at the basis of the person’s suffering, focusing on the critical issues that may have detonated the crisis. This allows you to identify the most appropriate strategy to face the malaise and implement the changes necessary to help the person to get out of his moment of difficulty », concludes the expert.

Nervous breakdown is therefore a transient condition due to one or more factors that undermine the well-being of the person as it can have a negative impact on the quality of life. To overcome it to the fullest it is important to stop for a momentbecome aware that external events are taking over and ask for help from a professional in the sector.