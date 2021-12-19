Nervousness Atletico Madrid, Suarez against Simeone: “Piece of m …”
The current period is very dark for Atletico Madrid, yesterday the Colchoneros gained their third consecutive defeat in La Liga: after the stops with Maiora and Real Madrid, in fact, Simeone’s team had to give way to Sevilla as well. 2-1 the final result for the men of Mr. Lopetegui, who thus confirm themselves as the main pursuers of the blancos in the standings.
Sevilla-Atletico Madrid 2-1, Suarez lashes out against Simeone
Rakitic’s goals at the opening decide the match, then Felipe’s momentary equalizer, and finally the 2-1 scored by the former Genoa and Milan Ocampos: a goal that evidently highlighted more the nervousness at Atletico Madrid, however already clear enough about halfway through shooting when Luis Suarez became the protagonist of an inelegant episode towards his coach. Substituted in the 57th minute, with Cunha on the pitch in his place, the Gunslinger indulged in an insult promptly captured by the cameras of the Spanish director: “Piece of m …, always the same” the compliment to Diego Simeone.
Suarez vs Simeone, Euroleghe repercussion?
To understand now whether this success will have future repercussions also on the employment of Suarez, already in a performance crisis for a few weeks: with that of yesterday, in fact, there are 5 consecutive league appearances without a goal for the Uruguayan striker, the last marking dates back to the match on November 7 against Valencia. Then no joy against Osasuna, Cadiz, Mallorca, Real Madrid and precisely Seville. In particular in the Eurolegies, Suarez’s 11 appearances this season, 7 goals and 2 assists, including 1 yellow card, all for an average rating of 6.09 transformed into 7.32 of fantasy by bonus and malus. Not exactly the loot that the fantasy coaches expected from him at the time of purchase.
Atletico Madrid nervousness, the table is crying
Taking a look, instead, at the La Liga standings, we see a not exactly comfortable position for Atletico Madrid: the Colchoneros occupy the fifth position at 29 points, 2 less than the Vallecano today in fourth place albeit with one more match. Already, at least apparently, the distance from the top, occupied by Real Madrid, cannot be bridged: Ancelotti’s team is leading with 42 points, 13 more than their fellow citizens.