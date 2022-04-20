Our organism is very complex. Our organs are closely related to each other. In many cases, problems in a certain organ affect other elements of our body. A good example can be the thyroid gland. This is a gland found at the base of the neck.

This gland produces thyroid hormones, in particular triiodothyronine and thyroxine. In turn, these hormones are involved in the management of very important functions of the body. Among these they contribute to regulating the body temperature, the central nervous system, the balanced development of the body but also breathing and heartbeat.

Symptoms of autoimmune disease

When the thyroid begins to malfunction and to produce too many hormones, it is called hyperthyroidism. Some studies explain that Graves’ disease is one of the main causes of hyperthyroidism. It is an autoimmune disease that involves the production of a series of antibodies, which would stimulate the increase of thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism is difficult to detect when its symptoms arise slowly and progressively. Among the most indicative signs of this pathology are nervousness, tremors, insomnia and increased heart rate.

In addition to this, weight loss, increased blood pressure and appetite, alteration of the menstrual cycle in women can also be found. Hyperthyroidism is a pathology that has a strong component of genetic origin. In fact, 15% of people who develop this condition have sick family members themselves. Again for the statistics, 50% have relatives positive for antithyroid antibodies. Among the causes of hyperthyroidism there is, as mentioned, the autoimmune disease constituted by Graves’ disease. It is believed that, even, between 60 and 90% of cases would have this origin.

Nervousness, tremors, insomnia and increased heartbeat could be symptoms of this hard-to-find disease if you don’t know it.

The age group most affected by the discovery of this condition seems to be between 20 and 40 years. Other causes of hyperthyroidism can also be toxic multinodular goiter and toxic adenoma. Patients with hyperthyroidism, multinodular goiter and toxic adenoma generally develop their symptoms more slowly and progressively. So nervousness, tremors, insomnia and an increased heart rate will tend to get worse over time.

There are, then, even more specific symptoms for this pathology such as the protrusion of the eyeballs. In this case, we speak of exophthalmos, essentially the eyeball protrudes from the eye. In general, those affected by Graves’ disease, the autoimmune disease, tend to have eye problems, although often not serious.

Recommended reading

Muscle and joint pains, nausea and vomiting, fatigue, headaches and sleep disturbances could result from using these very common drugs