Nest starts as the favorite to win the Kentucky Oaks | Equestrianism 123

The drawing for the Kentucky Oaks track positions was drawn today, Monday, May 2, 2022, at the track in Louisville. In total, 14 fillies were entered in the most prestigious race for 3-year-old fillies that will have a prize pool of 1.25 million dollars.

Nest, winner of the Central Bank Ashland Stakes (G1), starts as the main candidate to carry the Kentucky Oaks. The filly started at Morning Line (5/2) and will start from track four. The filly is trained by Pletcher, who will be looking for her second straight win at the Oaks and fifth overall.

Echo Zulu, who was ranked seventh in the draw, starts with the third option in the race. Asmussen’s is undefeated in five starts, including three Grade 1 wins in 2021 that led to an Eclipse Award as the champion 2-year-old filly. The daughter of Gun Runner won her 2022 debut at the Fair Grounds Oaks (G2) by a nose in late March.

Another undefeated Kathleen O, the 7-2 second choice at the Morning Line will start for track 10. The daughter of Upstart started her career in November at Aqueduct and went on to win three stakes at Gulfstream Park by clear margins, including Davona Dale (G2) and Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2). It’s been 29 years since Ella McGaughey’s trainer won the Kentucky Oaks in 1993.

Coach D. Wayne Lukas is looking for his fifth Oaks victory with Secret Oath, who is the fourth option at 6-1. Lukas last won the Oaks in 1990. Secret Oath burst onto the scene at Oaklawn Park when he won three races by a combined 23-length margin.