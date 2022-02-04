Nesta, Rummenigge, Conte, Rocchi, Cabrini and Bonansea in the Italian Football Hall of Fame

Recognitions also for Sartori (Italian Manager), Kjær, Luigi Simoni, Armando Picchi, Romano Fogli, Fino Fini, Vujadin Boskov, who were awarded the Memory Awards

Alessandro Nesta (Italian Footballer), Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Foreign Footballer), Antonio Conte (Coach), Gianluca Rocchi (Italian Referee), Antonio Cabrini (Italian Veteran) and Barbara Bonansea (Italian Footballer) are the new members who will join the Hall of Fame of Italian Football. This was decreed in the presence of Federal President Gabriele Gravina by the awarding commission of the FIGC, composed among others by our Alberto Brandi, co-director of Sport Tgcom24, for the awarding of the prizes for the tenth edition.

Awards also for Giovanni Sartori (Italian Manager), Simon Kjaer, who won the award named after Davide Astori, Luigi Simoni, Armando Picchi, Romano Fogli, Fino Fini, Vujadin Boskov, who have been awarded the Memory Awards. Hall of Fame of Italian Football is an award established in 2011 by the Fondazione Museo del Calcio and the FIGC to celebrate the players who have left an indelible mark on the history of Italian football.

The Jury, called each year to elect the members of the Hall of Fame, chooses a winner for each of the following categories: Italian Player, Foreign Player (retired for at least two seasons and who has played in Italy for at least three championships), Italian Veteran ( retired for at least 25 years), Italian coach, Italian manager, Italian referee, Women’s football (category inserted starting from the 2014 edition), Recognitions to memory (past champions now disappeared). During the annual ceremony, the winners deliver a memento of their career which is added to the collection kept inside the Football Museum.