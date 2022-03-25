Nestlé withdraws more products from Russia after criticism of Zelensky

Russia could seize assets of companies leaving the country 1:14

New York (CNN Business) — Following criticism from Ukraine’s president about Nestlé’s ties to Russia, the company stopped selling more of its brands in the country.

“Going forward, we will suspend well-known Nestlé brands such as KitKat and Nesquik, among others,” the Swiss multinational said in a statement. “We have already stopped non-essential imports and exports to and from Russia, stopped all advertising and suspended all capital investments in the country.”

The move comes a few days after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Nestlé for the company’s continued relationship with Russia during a speech to the people of Switzerland.

“‘Good food good life.’ This is Nestle’s slogan. Your company that refuses to leave Russia,” Zelensky said in the speech. “Even now, when there are threats from Russia to other European countries. Not just us. Even when there is nuclear blackmail from Russia.”

Nestlé (NSRGY), the world’s largest food and beverage company and maker of iconic brands like Gerber baby food, Cheerios and Dreyer ice cream, has defended itself, pointing to what it says are sweeping changes since Russia invaded Ukraine.

“We focus on providing essential foods like baby food and medical/hospital nutrition products,” a Nestle spokesperson told CNN Business on Wednesday. “This means that we will discontinue the vast majority of our pre-war volume in Russia.”

Nestlé announced on March 11 that it was suspending exports of its products from Russia, except for essential items such as baby food. The company also said it has stopped importing Nespresso and other products into Russia, except for essentials such as baby food, cereal and therapeutic pet food.

Nestlé employs more than 7,000 workers in Russia, most of whom are local. The company has previously said that it is identifying solutions for its employees and its factories in Russia, and that it will continue to pay its employees there.

Last week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal criticized Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider for the company’s continued presence in Russia.

“Unfortunately he shows no understanding,” Shmyhal wrote on Twitter after saying he spoke with the Nestlé CEO. “Paying taxes to the budget of a terrorist country means killing defenseless children and mothers. I hope that Nestlé will change its mind soon.”

