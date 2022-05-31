Néstor Alonso’s special assistant was the one who cooperated with the FBI – WAPA.tv – News

The federal prosecutor in charge of the public corruption case against former representative Néstor Alonso Vega revealed today the evidence that they will present against the New Progressive Party (PNP) politician, including the detail that it was his special assistant who cooperated and provided information on the violations of law he faces.

Scott Anderson presented Judge Raúl M. Arias Marxuach with a motion containing 16 pieces of evidence that would be used in the jury trial. The list mentions photos, documents from the Human Resources Office of the House of Representatives and video recordings, some undercover, among other materials.

In many of the exhibits presented appears the name of Alexis Torres García, who was a special assistant to the former legislator since he entered the House of Representatives. The federal prosecutor submitted several salary change documents that Alonso Vega presented in favor of the employee in April, May and July 2018 and October 2019, as alleged in the indictment after the arrest. The former representative increased Torres García’s salary to receive the kickback .

In addition, the feds included eight video recordings in which Torres García is seen giving Alonso Vega kickbacks totaling $6,000. One of the videos is of a meeting between the two at the former legislator’s residence.

On the other hand, there are two recorded calls in which both express concern about “recent events”. These contacts were on August 19, 2020, two days after former public servant María Milagros “Tata” Charbonier and her family were arrested for corruption and one day before former representative Nelson del Valle was arrested by the Federal Bureau. of Investigations (FBI, in English).

Another undercover video, which occurred on October 8, 2020, shows Torres García and Alonso Vega squaring that the version of their story will be that “they are in business buying and selling cars.”

Anderson also submitted photos of a construction in the politician’s house, a Torres García notebook, Government Ethics forms and reports, bank account statements, transactions by ATH Móvil and an FBI financial analysis. “This list is not exhaustive and [el gobierno de los] The United States reserves the right to amend the list for purposes consistent with the Federal Rules of Evidence…”, the prosecutor clarified.

Although it was also submitted in the case file, the witness list is only available to the parties to the case.

Alonso Vega faces nine charges for theft of federal funds, kickback and electronic fraud of honest services and will have his trial on May 23 at 9:00 am. Attorney Michael S. Corona Muñoz has represented him since he was arrested on November 5, 2020.

