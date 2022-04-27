Néstor Cortés Jr. and a success story that begins at LIDOM

The career of Cuban pitcher, Néstor Cortés Jr., took a nice turn to stardom in 2021, recovering from what had been a shaky pace in his previous three seasons at levels of Big leagues, which ended up earning him a starting pitching job in the Yankees.

Cortés had a 2-3 win-loss record in 2021, far from being the great support of his performance in his magical year, holding a brilliant 2.90 ERA in 93 innings of action, participating in some 22 games, 14 of which which as opener.

Only his participation during this year, served to change the whole direction and perception of his career, a player who had previously played three seasons in Major Leagues for three different teams, posting in his combined stint from 2018 to 2020 with the Orioles, Yankees and Mariners a 5-2 record, 6.72 ERA in just 79 innings.

From his step from the dirt to the top by the Cuban, many were his new changes and adjustments, mainly in his repertoire of releases.

His most notable adjustment was the addition of a Cutter to his arsenal which, combined with his Four Seam Straightare today its two main weapons.

With this, he reduced the use of his Slider, a pitch that had been his most used pitch in 2020, now becoming just a syrup with an effect on right-handed hitters.

Likewise, the Change of Speed ​​was another option of lesser use among his pitches, another weapon that, together with the Slider, has become for Cortés Jr. used for combat only in confrontation against right-handed hitters.

As the last option in his arsenal, this time another fastball appears, in this case being his Sinker.

Dominican Winter League, the beginning of success

Before even sporting a circular-looking mustache or being a preponderant pitcher for the New York Yankees, Néstor Cortés Jr. enjoyed a very successful stretch of time in the LIDOM Eastern Stars organization.

The 27-year-old left-handed pitcher participated in four tournaments with the pachyderms in the Dominican League, sporting dominance statistics, a pitcher who in the regular series and playoffs stages from 2017 to 2020, combined for a mark of 8-2, 2.25 ERA in 110.1 innings of work.

Cortés Jr., a native of Surgidero de Batabanó, Cuba, is slated to be the Yankees’ second rotation option, looking great after his first three starts of 2022.