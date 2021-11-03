Net cut on pensions: those who risk bloodletting

The extension of Ape social, as anticipated by Il Giornale, and Quota 102 are only the first elements on the table of the pension negotiation, which has recently been enriched by the hypothesis of renewal of the Woman Option, with an increase in the age to 60/61 years (instead of 58/59).

Before the announced return to the reform of the crocodile tears signed Fornero, we continue to theorize after Quota 100, and the idea of ​​what has been renamed “Option all“, ie the possibility of early retirement from work at 63 with the calculation of the fully contributory allowance.

Woman option

There is a clash in the government on the changes to be made to this possibility of early retirement: there are numerous parties asking to take a step back and abandon the theorized 60/61 year quota, maintaining the conditions in force until now. This essentially means maintaining the possibility for women to leave their jobs with 35 years of contributions and 58 years of age (if employed) or 59 (if self-employed). Lega, Movimento Cinquestelle and Pd push in the same direction: Woman option in fact, it does not involve costs in structural terms, given that the fully contributory calculation of the allowance means in a nutshell, as also recalled by IlGiorno, a clean cut 25-30% of the total amount. This explains the reason why this guillotine to be extended to everyone is tempting to the executive, a solution that goes well with the thrust of the integral return to the contribution preached by the former governor of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi.

Doors open to option all, then? It seems that the privileged hypothesis is in practice: we are talking about 63 years of age and at least 20 of contributions, but with full contribution calculation and a beautiful scissors to the check. After all, they say from the government, “who wants flexibility, pays for it” . Even the trade unions, less and less at odds with the executive than a few years ago, may be willing to compromise. After all, the mixed system will no longer concern those who started working after the “famous” Dini reform (ie after 1995), so the taxpayers who may need to recalculate will be fewer and fewer.

If this executive plan were to go through, it should, in theory, be accompanied by a strengthening of Ape social (for employees in heavy work, unemployed, disabled and those who assist the disabled) and plans for precarious young people with careers discontinuous: the creation of a minimum pension (“guarantee pension”) is envisaged for these.