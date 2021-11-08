Net increase of the coins inspired by Shiba Inu and Dogecoin
On Sunday evening some of the coins inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPT: SHIB) hit all-time highs and are posting strong gains after Dogecoin rallied and Shiba Inu lost ground.
What happened
At the time of publication, Flokimooni (CRYPTO: FLOKIM) was up 358.70% daily to $ 0.000001290; in the early hours of Sunday, FLOKIM hit an all-time high of $ 0.00001275.
The coin gained 324.8% against Bitcoin and 341.8% on Ethereum.
Among other canine-themed coins, in the last 24 hours Little Tsuki Inu (CRYPTO: LILTK) had a 187.2% rise to $ 0.000002244 and FarmerDoge (CRYPTO: CROP) was up 144.2% to $ 0.0009103.
DogeMan (CRYPTO: DGMAN) observed a daily rise of 130.95% to $ 0.00002878.
At the time of publication, Dogecoin was up 2.8% daily to $ 0.2701; Shiba Inu, a coin self-described as “Dogecoin killer”, in the last 24 hours has lost 7.6% to 0.00005428 dollars.
Because it is important
Flokimooni is named after Floki, the little dog of the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk.
The project behind the decentralized token claims to be working on three major utility projects: a gaming metaverse for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), an NFT and merchandising marketplace, and a Dex & Launchpad platform known as Flokimooni.
The coin announced an airdrop for token holders on Twitter.
Big Airdrop for Holders 10 000 $ prize pool! – 100 participants will each receive 100 $ of BUSD How to participate: – like rt and comment tagging 3 friends – hold at least 150M $ Flokim tokens – Fill the form: https://t.co/r1DIFr4wXn – Dead line: 15/12/2021#Airdrop pic.twitter.com/7EmJ30W5bB
– Flokimooni (@FlokiMooni) November 7, 2021
Little Tsuki Inu, which hit an all-time high of $ 0.000002299 last Sunday, claims to be a community-backed token that connects Inu dog lovers with the non-fungible token (NFT) landscape; the project claims that its non-fungible tangible tokens (tNFTs) contain tangible elements that can be enjoyed and viewed in the real world.
FarmerDoge hit an all-time high of $ 0.0009585 on Sunday. The newly listed token claims to be the first multi-dividend coin on the Binance Smart Chain; The altcoin announced on Twitter that it has launched a new partnership with DogeDrinks, a cryptocurrency-backed soft drink brand.
Partnership Announcement: We have made a New partnership with @doge_drinks!! Check out the details here: https: //t.co/QRD0bEMHmI DogeDrinks Website: https://t.co/zb30En7SJl#BNB #BSCGem #cryptocurrencies # 100xGems #FarmerDoge $ CROP #DogeDrinks pic.twitter.com/mcjJpy4alm
– FarmerDoge-BSC (@FARMERDOGEBSC) November 7, 2021
DogeMan, an ERC-20 token, claims that holders of this token could benefit from the first edition of the DC and Marvel comic giveaways.
The token announced on Twitter that on Monday, November 9 it will hold its first ‘ask me anything’ (AMA) session with the community of cryptocurrency exchange CoinTiger.
We have our first AMA tomorrow with cointiger community. Huge rewards, looking forward to see everyone there. #Dogeman #doge #SHIB #ALTSEASON # 100x https://t.co/xNm0WMAyGD
– DogeMan (@ DogeManErc20) November 7, 2021
Read also: Ethereum, an all-time high but Shiba Inu surpasses it on Twitter