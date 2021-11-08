Net increase of the coins inspired by Shiba Inu and Dogecoin

On Sunday evening some of the coins inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPT: SHIB) hit all-time highs and are posting strong gains after Dogecoin rallied and Shiba Inu lost ground.

What happened

At the time of publication, Flokimooni (CRYPTO: FLOKIM) was up 358.70% daily to $ 0.000001290; in the early hours of Sunday, FLOKIM hit an all-time high of $ 0.00001275.

The coin gained 324.8% against Bitcoin and 341.8% on Ethereum.

Among other canine-themed coins, in the last 24 hours Little Tsuki Inu (CRYPTO: LILTK) had a 187.2% rise to $ 0.000002244 and FarmerDoge (CRYPTO: CROP) was up 144.2% to $ 0.0009103.

DogeMan (CRYPTO: DGMAN) observed a daily rise of 130.95% to $ 0.00002878.

At the time of publication, Dogecoin was up 2.8% daily to $ 0.2701; Shiba Inu, a coin self-described as “Dogecoin killer”, in the last 24 hours has lost 7.6% to 0.00005428 dollars.

Because it is important

Flokimooni is named after Floki, the little dog of the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk.

The project behind the decentralized token claims to be working on three major utility projects: a gaming metaverse for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), an NFT and merchandising marketplace, and a Dex & Launchpad platform known as Flokimooni.

The coin announced an airdrop for token holders on Twitter.

Big Airdrop for Holders 10 000 $ prize pool! – 100 participants will each receive 100 $ of BUSD How to participate: – like rt and comment tagging 3 friends – hold at least 150M $ Flokim tokens – Fill the form: https://t.co/r1DIFr4wXn – Dead line: 15/12/2021#Airdrop pic.twitter.com/7EmJ30W5bB – Flokimooni (@FlokiMooni) November 7, 2021

Little Tsuki Inu, which hit an all-time high of $ 0.000002299 last Sunday, claims to be a community-backed token that connects Inu dog lovers with the non-fungible token (NFT) landscape; the project claims that its non-fungible tangible tokens (tNFTs) contain tangible elements that can be enjoyed and viewed in the real world.

FarmerDoge hit an all-time high of $ 0.0009585 on Sunday. The newly listed token claims to be the first multi-dividend coin on the Binance Smart Chain; The altcoin announced on Twitter that it has launched a new partnership with DogeDrinks, a cryptocurrency-backed soft drink brand.

DogeMan, an ERC-20 token, claims that holders of this token could benefit from the first edition of the DC and Marvel comic giveaways.

The token announced on Twitter that on Monday, November 9 it will hold its first ‘ask me anything’ (AMA) session with the community of cryptocurrency exchange CoinTiger.

Read also: Ethereum, an all-time high but Shiba Inu surpasses it on Twitter