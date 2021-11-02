Net rise in cryptocurrencies inspired by Shiba Inu and Dogecoin

On Monday evening some of the coins inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPT: SHIB) continued to post strong gains after Shiba Inu rebounded and Dogecoin lost ground.

What happened

In the past 24 hours Elonomics (CRYPTO: ELONOM) gained 1,393% at $ 13.98; it is the highest daily token of all cryptocurrencies, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

The coin was up 1,450% over Bitcoin and gained 1,436% on Ethereum.

Among other canine-themed coins, Dogeswap (CRYPTO: DOGES) had a 218.13% daily increase to $ 174.01.

In the last 24 hours Elon’s Marvin (CRYPTO: MARVIN) gained 166.1% to $ 0.5833 and MiniFlokiADA (CRYPTO: MFLOKIADA) was up 106.2% at $ 0.00004151.

At the time of publication, Dogecoin was down 4.1% daily to $ 0.2688; Shiba Inu, who calls himself a “Dogecoin killer”, has gained 6.6% to $ 0.00007049 in the past 24 hours.

Because it is important

Elonomics is a rebase token built on the Binance Smart Chain network that rewards its holders with the stablecoin Binance USD.

The coin retweeted a post showing her billboard on display in Times Square, New York.

Elonomics Looking super bullish! Billboard ad in Times Square, New York! Paid over $ 80K in BUSD rewards to holders. PAMPing and trending all over the places CMC: https://t.co/nlho2Oi4N7 TG: https: //t.co/aoLLCrigeS WEB: https: //t.co/6zTtJDux5m pic.twitter.com/qoeC0is8Ry – 100X Gems Hunter Abi (@Gemshunterabi) November 1, 2021

On its website, Dogeswap claims to be a decentralized finance services aggregator (DeFi) and that it automatically finds users the best price for token exchanges; the cryptocurrency has lost 81.3% from the all-time high of $ 931.96 reached in April.

Elon’s Marvin describes himself as a meme coin of the CEO’s Havanese breed dog Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk, as well as Floki Inu’s little brother.

The digital currency, which trades on the Binance Smart Chain, retweeted a post claiming that its market cap is $ 10 million and that it will be the “first canine-themed meme coin” to hit the $ 1 level.

MiniFlokiADA, named after Musk’s Shiba Inu purebred puppy, claims it will reward its owners by giving them special rewards in Cardano on an ADA vault. In addition, the project plans to enter the market for non-fungible tokens (NFT).