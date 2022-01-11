Tech

Netatmo’s first product compatible with the universal Matter protocol: the Intelligent Security Sensor

Netatmo is among the first companies in the IoT sector to announce the compatibility with the new Matter universal communication protocol for one of its products: the Intelligent Security Sensor.

It is a device equipped with an infrared motion detector and a contact sensor. It is positioned on doors and windows in order to reveal the state of “open” or “closed” and at the same time to notice the movements in the area under control thanks to infrared rays.

Netatmo’s sensor embraces Matter

Netatmo has declared the compatibility of the Intelligent Security Sensor with the universal protocol for the IoT known as Matter and which will officially see the light in the course of 2022.

Around the Matter table organized by the Connectivity Standard Alliance (CSA) – formerly Zigbee – sit the names of companies such as Amazon, Apple, Google, IKEA, Legrand (Netatmo), Signify (Philips Hue & WiZ) and SmartThings; and the list gets longer from week to week.

Matter is a connectivity standard that will allow smart devices from different manufacturers to connect and be interoperable with each other speaking a common language, as opposed to what happens today: often every IoT product brand needs its own app in order to make the best use of its devices.

In this specific case, Netatmo’s Intelligent Security Sensor uses the Thread protocol for wireless communication, but Matter incorporates Thread as well as Wi-Fi and, moreover, uses Bluetooth Low Energy for the activation procedures of devices on the network.

