Netflix: 3 ESSENTIAL movies to see the last weekend of July; you have to see them NOW |Trailer

The options of streaming platforms are quite extensive, and it is sometimes very difficult to choose the best option to enjoy with your loved ones, since in the case of Prime Video there are audiovisual options that range from the horror genre and suspense even documentaries.

For this reason, we have made a selection of three films that you can enjoy during the last weekend of July with your loved ones; We show them below:

What is “Innocence, Interrupted” about?

“Innocence, Interrupted” is a production based on the memoirs written by the American author Susana Kaysen and published in 1993, where she recounts her experiences as a patient in a psychiatric hospital during the 1960s; This production directed by James Mangold starred Angelina Jolie, Winona Ryder, Clea DuVall, Brittany Murphy, Elisabeth Moss and Jared Leto.

This successful film won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2000 for Angelina Jolie; It was distributed by Columbia Pictures with a budget of 40 million dollars, and managed to raise only 48 million 300 thousand dollars, but on the part of the critics it obtained very good references and qualifications.

With a duration of 127 minutes, this film that follows the story of an 18-year-old girl, who is perceived as confused, insecure and unstable, tries to delve into the viewer how she perceives the world, as well as the rapid changes that take place around her. around and that are part of life.

Below we show you the trailer of said film production that was written by Susana Kaisen, James Mangold, Lisa Loomer and Anna Hamilton Phelan:

What is “Hello, Goodbye and Everything That Happened” about?

This production was launched in 2022 through Netflix; follows the story of a couple made up of Clare and Aidan who have a break up before entering university, however, they decide to live one last night as a couple.

After remembering all their experiences during that night, from the good things like the first kiss to the first arguments, they come to question whether they really should continue to be together or simply say goodbye forever.

This film starring Jordan Fisher, Jennifer Robertson, Julia Benson, Sarah Grey, Talia Ryder and Emily Haine; was produced by Ace Entertainment and TriStar Productions with distribution on Netflix.

Below we show you the trailer for the film that lasts 82 minutes and also featured performances by Patrick Sabongui, Nico Hiraga, Djouliet Amara, Ayo Edebiri and Sarah Hayward:

What is “Whiplash” about?

“Whiplash” follows the story of Andrew Neiman, a freshman jazz music student at the Chauffeur Conservatory in New York City, where he demonstrates his drumming talents from a young age and aspires to become a top drummer. world like Buddy Rich, who was a representative of swing, and the jazz of the Big Bands.

Andrew has classes with famous bandleader Terence Fletcher, who invites him to his Studio Band studio as a stand-in for lead drummer Carl Turner, but before long he realizes how demanding the teacher is to such an extent that he can becoming abusive and violent towards his students, vulgar and having a constant fear of anyone who makes a small mistake.

This production, which managed to make a budget of around 3 million dollars, managed to raise 49 million dollars, in addition to obtaining five nominations at the Academy Awards, winning three of them for Best Supporting Actor, Best Editing and Best Sound, in addition to to obtain the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.

This film starred Miles Teller, JK Simmons, Melissa Benoist, Austin Stowell, Jayson Blair and Kavita Patil with music by Justin Hurwitz and photography by Sharone Meir, which in 106 minutes manages to catch any viewer, making him reflect on the obsession, talent and dedication.

HFM