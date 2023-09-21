Netflix: 3 films which got huge success in Mexico, everyone is talking about them; They can remove these in October

As it happens, the options within the various streaming platforms expand every month Netflix, It aims to satisfy young and old as well as those who enjoy productions related to comedy drama, Fiction, Horror and Science Fiction, some of his presentations They have gone down in the history of cinema in the world with their recognition by both audiences and experts in that field.

For this reason, we bring you a selection of three presentations present here Netflix, which achieved strong success with audiences with its arrival in theaters and on stage; some of them were honored by daughter-in-law In oscar awards And this golden globesand others soon positioned themselves In the top 10 most watched in Mexico.

What is “Deadly Line” about?

The first one we recommend is the title “Fatal Line”, Based on the 1990 film of the same name, starring Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton, Kiersey Clemons, Kiefer Sutherland and Elliot Page, who had to film a scene Danger in a moving car.

The film “Deadly Line: To the Limit” is starring elliot page Joe becomes obsessed with finding out what happens when people die after losing his sister in a conspiracy; Being a medical student, the young woman is tasked with investigating everything that happens to a human body after it takes its last breath; During this process, she discovers that the brain does not completely shut down when the heart stops beating, which leaves an open question: What is going on in people’s minds when they die? Therefore, with the support of this data, she designs an experiment that will allow her to find out what happens in that period.

What is “Marriage Story” about?

The film tells the story of Charlie, a theater director in New York, and his actress wife, Nicole., The pair struggle to recover from the divorce process that pushed them to their extremes both personally and creatively, and are on the verge of various and strong fights and arguments as they deal with it. Disappointment,

The work is directed by Noah Baumbach, while its cast also includes scarlett johansson, adam driver, laura dern, azy Robertson, Alan Alda, Julie Hagerty, Merritt Weaver, and Mary Hollis Inboden; Received significant recognition in the film industry, prominent among whom are 6 Oscars and 4 Golden Globes.

What is “Thursday Widows” about?

And finally, we would like to recommend the premiere Mexican miniseries titled “Thursday’s Widows”, Which is already one of the main attractions of the platform; This serial production consisted of only six episodes of approximately 45 minutes each, and were Starring Cassandra Ciangherotti, Omar Chaparro, Irene Azuela, Juan Pablo Medina, Zuria Vega and Pablo Cruz Guerrero.

“The Widows of Thursdays” has joined the September news, causing great expectations among the public, because it is a story based on the novel of the same name claudia pineiro What follows is an interesting story of power, crime and social class, Where those who have money benefit the most.

The miniseries follows the story of a group of families Those who live in a luxurious residential area in Altos de las Cascades, where they are far from families who do not have the income or economic capacity to be bothered by the problems of the average middle and lower class; Focuses on the lives of Tano and TeresaAnd also its special neighbors who have many hidden secrets.

