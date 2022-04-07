Netflix: 3 horror movies that will not let you sleep and that you must see from April 6 to 10

z Fear and anguish are always one of the great elements of cinema today. That is why there are thousands of films of the horror genre in the catalog of Netflixbecause for the platform it is very important to attend to this sector of its subscribers.

So that you do not waste time trying to choose any of the movies, we have reduced the list to only three of them for you to see. between April 6 and 10.

Below we leave you with a brief review of each one and the official trailer provided by Netflix. Remember that if you like these recommendations, you can share this article with your friends, family and partner.

Deep Fear (The Shallows)

2016 | Duration: 127 minutes | Indonesian | Rated 3.2 out of 5 in Sensacine Mexico |

Image from the film. Photo: Special

What is the tape about? Nancy (Blake Lively) A young woman who was surfing on a lonely beach in Mexico, gets trapped on an islet just a hundred meters from the coast. The distance is short, however, reaching salvation is not so easy, as a huge white shark stands between her and the shore.

Distribution: Blake Lively, Óscar Jaenada, Brett Cullen, Sedona Legge, Janelle Bailey, Angelo Lozano Corzo, José Manuel Trujillo Salas, Diego Espejel and Pablo Calva. Also available on Claro Video and Apple TV.

May the Devil Take You Too

2020 | Duration: 110 minutes | United States | Rated 5.3 out of 10 on FilmAffinity |

May the Devil Take You Too. Photo: Special

What is the tape about? When her estranged father falls into a mysterious coma, a girl tries to find answers at her old house. While there, the young woman and her sister will discover that the acts committed by her father are not easy to erase.

Distribution: Chelsea Islan, Widika Sidmore, Baskara Mahendra, Hadijah Shahab, Lutesha, Arya Vasco, Karina Salim, Shareefa Daanish, Karina Suwandhi, Ruth Marini, and Aurélie Moeremans

Red Dot

2021 | Duration: 84 minutes | Sweden | Rated 5.3 out of 10 on FilmAffinity |

What is the tape about? A couple expecting their first child tries to save their marriage with a plan to go skiing during a romantic trip. However, this trip becomes a desperate flight to survive, as they are victims of a sadistic hunt, and the couple’s past comes back to haunt them.

Distribution: Nanna Blondell, Anastasios Soulis, Johannes Kuhnke, Kalled Mustonen, Tomas Bergström, Anna Azcarate, and Thomas Hanzon.

