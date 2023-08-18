Netflix: 3 ideal series to watch this long weekend 17 august holiday

Drama based in real fact draw an audience Netflix, in documentary format, that explores its various aspects in a few chapters. For this long weekend, there are three powerful titles taking the stage: lethal drugabout the crisis left by oxycotin in the United States; bad family, about a group of friends affected by an act of violence in the past, for which six of them had to pay with legal proceedings and imprisonment; And depp vs herdThe lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard that shook up the film industry, and where social networks were part of the scenes, taking sides.

Three documentaries for this XL weekend

Deadly Medicine, Invisible Epidemic

Bottled lobotomy. that’s what they say in the first episode of fatal drug, A Premieres documentary on Netflix, OxyContin, the painkiller that plunged the United States into a health crisis similar to the rise of crack in the ’80s and whose effects are felt to this day. at the beginning of each six episodes In which relatives of the victims explain why this miniseries is not a simple recreation of true events.

He tells her, “It doesn’t happen because a villain poisons people outright. It’s more complicated than that.” Eric Newman, Executive Producer, Page|12,

Explores the devastation caused before, during and after the production lab’s flagship product Purdue Pharma Since the mid 90’s. Graphic Eddie Flowers (uzo aduba), a fiery advocate in his crusade against the drug. The last step of the plot is left to Richard Sackler (Matthew Broderick), family business veteran whose surname became synonymous with death in the United States.

Bad Families: Cracks in the System

A documentary feature film with some fiction, bad family is a proposal somewhat hidden by the algorithm of Netflix. beginning of spanish Luis Rojo and Nacho A. Villar —members of the artistic collective BRBR—is a great takeaway from the usual format of content based on real events on the streaming platform.

The film was screened at festivals such as Seville, Rotterdam and Bafiki. The plot begins with the reunion of a group of marked friends an act of violence from the past, for which six of them had to pay through legal procedures and from jail. The filming alternated with recordings made from cell phones of this group of people over the age of twenty, immigrants or children of African and Latin American immigrants. It’s impossible to discern how much of the scenes is real and how much is recreated, though it’s clear the actors are playing very close versions of themselves.

Depp vs. Heard: A divorce, a scandal

Netflix One of the most awaited productions of the year brought to the screens, “Depp vs Heard”, director Emma Cooper 3 in 1 documentary Chapters present a particular perspective more media trials who shook film industry, The legal process, which lasted six weeks, and “faced the protagonists ofPirates of the Caribbean”, Johnny Depp with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

It is a television production that shows what happened in the final trial of the actors and adds the opinions of experts not only in legal matters, but also in social networks such as TikTok, which was flooded with memes, videos and comments, pro-Depp and Herd opponent.

produced by channel 4 television Takes a tour of the couple’s best moments and then delves into the darkest part of the relationship when legal disputes started with mutual accusations and Several million dollars at stake. Episodes are based on content live recording linking each day of the trial together depp and herd testimonialsWith the opinion of “characters” who influenced the perception of the matter from the sphere of social networks.