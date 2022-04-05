Netflix: 3 unmissable romantic movies you must see from April 5 to 10

Love is always one of the most important ingredients in cinema today. That is why there are thousands of movies of the romantic gender in the catalog of Netflixbecause it is very important for the platform to attend to this sector of its subscribers.

So that you do not waste time trying to choose one of the movies, we have reduced the list to only three of them so that you can see them between the April 5 and 10.

Below we leave you with a brief review of each one and the official trailer provided by Netflix. Remember that if you like these recommendations, you can share this article with your friends, family and partner.

pride and prejudice

2005 | Duration: 127 minutes | United Kingdom | Rated 7.1 out of 10 on filmaffinity.com |

the five sisters bennet They have been raised by a mother obsessed with finding them a husband. But one of them Lizzie, intelligent and with character, he wants a life with more open perspectives, a wish supported by his father.

However, when Bingley, When a wealthy bachelor and his friends move into a neighboring mansion for the summer, the Bennetts are excited to have suitors.

Distribution: Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Brenda Blethyn, Donald Sutherland, Judi Dench, Rosamund Pike, Jena Malone, Tom Hollander, Penelope Wilton, Simon Woods, Rupert Friend, Carey Mulligan, Kelly Reilly, Talulah Riley. Also available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Betrayal and desire (Trust)

2021 | Duration: 94 minutes | United States | Rated 4.8 out of 10 on filmaffinity.com |

This is actually an American erotic romantic drama movie, which is directed by Brian DeCubellis. The film tells us the story of the owner of a New York gallery. Brooke (Victoria Justice)and her husband Owen have certain temptations, however this leads to something unexpected.

Distribution: Victoria Justice, Katherine McNamara, Matthew Daddario, Lucien Laviscount, Ronny Chieng, Rosa Gilmore, Valéry Lessard, Blaise Alexandre, Tyler Herwick, Martin Fisher

Paris Can Wait (Paris Can Wait)

2016 | Duration: 92 minutes | United States | Rated 4.6 out of 10 on filmaffinity.com |

Anne agrees to travel to Paris with her husband’s friend, who is a filmmaker. This trip becomes a journey through France, a journey that will cause transcendental changes in her life. In this film she was written and directed by Eleanor Coppola, Diane Lane and Alec Baldwin.

Distribution: Diane Lane, Alec Baldwin, Arnaud Viard, Elise Tielrooy, Linda Gegusch, Élodie Navarre, Cédric Monnet. Also available on Amazon Prime Video.

