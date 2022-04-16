Netflix: 4 movies and series inspired by Jesus

On Netflix there are several movies and series inspired by Jesus. What are the 4 ideals to watch the Easter weekend 2022

Holy Week has begun in Ecuador: the Christian community will conclude the celebration on Easter Sunday, April 17.

In this period of Christian reflection, Netflix presents different proposals for both series and movies in line with the commemorations that believers carry out throughout the week, remembering the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

1. Messiah

This Netflix original fiction story tells the story of a CIA agent investigating a charismatic spiritual leader who, with his religious movement, causes deep political upheaval.

The 10-episode series was released in 2020 and has only one season. Michelle Monaghan (True Detective), Mehdi Dehbi (The Most Wanted Man) and John Ortiz (Games of Destiny) participate.

2. The resurrection of Christ

This 2016 film directed by Kevin Reynolds tells the story of a young and ambitious Roman centurion, Clavius ​​(Joseph Fiennes), who receives from Pontius Pilate -prefect of Judea- the mission to investigate how the body of the preacher of Nazareth Jesus mysteriously disappeared. crucified about three days ago.

3. Noah

The film directed by Darren Aronofskyy takes its own approach to the biblical story of Noah’s Ark from the Book of Genesis: the director and also a writer refers to the childhood of Noah (Russell Crowe), when he witnessed the death of his father, Lamech, by a young Tubal-Cain.

Years later, when Noé already lives with his wife (Jennifer Connelly) and their children, he watches as a flower grows instantly from the ground and is later haunted by dreams of a great flood. Thus, Noah knows the fate of all life on earth with the universal flood, which will lead him to build his famous boat.

The film stars an ensemble cast including Russell Crowe, Anthony Hopkins, Jennifer Connelly, Douglas Booth, Logan Lerman, Emma Watson and Ray Winstone, among others.

4. Heaven exists

Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name, There Is a Heaven tells the true story of a small-town father who must find the courage and conviction to share the extraordinary and life-changing life of his son, who claims to have visited heaven during a near death experience.

The boy, Colton, recounts the details of his amazing journey with childlike innocence and talks matter-of-factly about things that happened before he was born. Given this, his father Todd (Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning actor Greg Kinnear) faces the challenge of analyzing and sharing what his son has to say.