News

Netflix, 5 films to see absolutely during the holidays

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman3 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Netflix is ​​an inexhaustible source of entertainment. The big dilemma? What to choose to watch. Here are 5 films for you to see during the holidays

The Netflix logo (Instagram screenshot)

After the frenzy of Christmas and big family reunions it’s time to enjoy a well-deserved rest before diving back into everyday life. The best way to recharge the batteries? Sofa, a select few, and a single certainty: Netflix.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Netflix, what to watch in December: the latest releases

The streaming platform is an inexhaustible source of entertainment, and offers daily films and TV series to be enjoyed in total relaxation and comfort. How do you say? Are there so many titles that it’s impossible to choose what to watch? No fear…

From di Caprio to Sorrentino: the 5 films to watch during the holidays

donìtlookup netflix 27122021
Don’t Look Up poster (Instagram screenshot)

It is impossible not to start our list with the two most anticipated releases of this year:

It was the hand of God. Sorrentino, Naples, the Maradona years. The latest work by the Neapolitan director drags you to Naples in the 80s, where the life of a little boy is shaken by the arrival of his idol in the city, but also by a tragedy that will forever mark his life.

Don’t look up. A pair of astronomers try to warn the world that a meteorite is about to destroy the planet. Film in the smell of Oscars. The cast is legendary: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and Mark Rylance. Need to say more?

The Unforgivable. The story of a woman, Ruth Slater, played by the talented Sandra Bullock, who finds herself taking back her life after her release from prison.

On Netflix however, there is no shortage of old classics to savor and rediscover

Go back to winning. Ben Affleck is basketball coach Jack Cunningham, struggling with a team of unruly young talent and ghosts from his past.

Love does not go on vacation. It cannot be missing from the list of lovers of romantic comedies. Kate Winslet And Cameron Diaz they exchange their respective homes during the holidays. A cult.

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman3 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The Shark 3 movie tonight on tv 25 September | cast | plot | curiosity

September 25, 2021

Tonight on TV, Monday 20 September on Rai 2 «Jumanji

September 21, 2021

“Smile Different Venice Award” to “Freaks Out” and “7 Prisoners” pays homage to Raffaella Carrà and Ezio Bosso

September 10, 2021

Have you seen Rihanna’s houses? From Barbados to London, here are all the abodes of the queen of pop

September 28, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button