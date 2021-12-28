Netflix, 5 films to see absolutely during the holidays

Netflix is ​​an inexhaustible source of entertainment. The big dilemma? What to choose to watch. Here are 5 films for you to see during the holidays

After the frenzy of Christmas and big family reunions it’s time to enjoy a well-deserved rest before diving back into everyday life. The best way to recharge the batteries? Sofa, a select few, and a single certainty: Netflix.

The streaming platform is an inexhaustible source of entertainment, and offers daily films and TV series to be enjoyed in total relaxation and comfort. How do you say? Are there so many titles that it’s impossible to choose what to watch? No fear…

From di Caprio to Sorrentino: the 5 films to watch during the holidays

It is impossible not to start our list with the two most anticipated releases of this year:

It was the hand of God. Sorrentino, Naples, the Maradona years. The latest work by the Neapolitan director drags you to Naples in the 80s, where the life of a little boy is shaken by the arrival of his idol in the city, but also by a tragedy that will forever mark his life.

Don’t look up. A pair of astronomers try to warn the world that a meteorite is about to destroy the planet. Film in the smell of Oscars. The cast is legendary: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and Mark Rylance. Need to say more?

The Unforgivable. The story of a woman, Ruth Slater, played by the talented Sandra Bullock, who finds herself taking back her life after her release from prison.

On Netflix however, there is no shortage of old classics to savor and rediscover

Go back to winning. Ben Affleck is basketball coach Jack Cunningham, struggling with a team of unruly young talent and ghosts from his past.

Love does not go on vacation. It cannot be missing from the list of lovers of romantic comedies. Kate Winslet And Cameron Diaz they exchange their respective homes during the holidays. A cult.