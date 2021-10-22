Netflix, 5 movies to see if you liked Squid Game

Squid Game-like movies available on Netflix: here are 5 you shouldn’t miss, from Circle to Korean The Host.

That Squid Game was a catchphrase is nothing new, the numbers in fact confirm that the Korean show is one of Netflix’s biggest hits. A real mass phenomenon, of which subscribers continue to chat more than a month after its release.

After watching the series, which focuses on a group of people in debt to the core who, through a series of deadly games, try to survive in order to win a large sum of money, many users have flocked to the platform in search of something. similar. In the catalog there are 5 TV series similar to Squid Game, but there are as many films that somehow recall the bloody Korean production.

What are, then, the Squid Game-like movies on Netflix? In this article we have listed five that, by genre or by subject matter, could somehow approach the Hwang Dong-hyuk show.

Netflix: 5 movies like Squid Game

Between survival games and Asian productions, here are some films that recall the Netflix series.

Circle

2015 movie that Squid Game owes a lot to. There are many similarities between the Korean series and this thriller American psychological, especially with regard to the game “1, 2, 3, Stella!” – which caused a sensation for its brutality. In Circle, 50 people awaken in a dark room, arranged in two rows of concentric circles around a black dome. As soon as someone tries to leave the circle, the dome kills them with a beam and the bodies are then removed. Every two minutes, one person is killed and the rest realize that only one of them will survive, thanks to a voting system that allows them to use hand gestures to determine who should be next to die.

Hunger Games

The words “deadly games” immediately bring to mind the Hunger Games, or at least it was before the Korean show did not spread like wildfire. The trilogy starring Katniss, in fact, follows the story of a group of boys forced to face some challenges that will put their lives at risk, until they find themselves having to kill each other. As in the Korean series, the films with Jennifer Lawrence they rely on the struggle between social classes, between the rich and the poor, between the oppressed and the oppressor.

The hole

A very particular penitentiary is the real protagonist of this 2019 film: structured on many vertical levels, inside it every day a platform laden with lots of food descends through “La fossa”, a gigantic opening in the center of the floors. The prisoners, two for each level, have the opportunity to eat the leftovers of those on the upper floors in a few minutes. Those who are lower down, therefore, have much less chance of surviving than those who occupy the upper floors, but every month the inmates are moved from one level to another in a completely random manner. In case you were looking for a raw and merciless film, where the protagonists’ survival is extremely at risk, The Hole could be the right choice.

The Host

Korean film from 2006, The Host changes themes compared to Squid Game but always presses the accelerator on survival. The film, in fact, sees a dangerous amphibious creature emerge from the waters of the Han River and unleash panic in South Korea: it then attacks passers-by and leaves behind a trail of victims. A state of alert is declared in the country and the army mobilizes to deal with the emergency situation. The protagonist of the events is the Park family, but in particular space is given to Gang-du, tormented for having lost his daughter dragged away by the monster. However, just when she was given up for dead, the latter manages to make a short phone call to her father, who decides to go and rescue her.

Alive

Those who have enjoyed Squid Game may want to watch Korean productions, and then it is worth mentioning Alive as well as The Host. To survive, this time, is a boy who barricades himself in his apartment to resist a real zombie apocalypse. As per the textbook, in the film, in fact, a bite is enough to be infected and transformed into hungry creatures, without reasoning. Will the young man be able to make it despite the few provisions and the Internet and telephone connections that are starting to fail?

