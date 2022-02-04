Netflix: 68 films of 2022 in a trailer – Cinema

68 titles and Netflix lives up to the promise to come out every year with at least one film a week: a three-minute promotional trailer with a very high density of offers for 2022 was released today by the streaming giant with some frames of “Knives Out 2 “,” The Gray Man “,” The Day Shaft “and many other films, in some cases introduced by the protagonists, from Jason Momoa to Jamie Foxx and Charlize Theron.

Some actors appear in stage costumes such as Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill from “Enoma Holmes 2” and Kerry Washington and Theron for “The School For Good And Evil”. Ryan Gosling from “Gray Man” and Foxx from “Day Shift” deliver their lines in the middle of the action.

Netflix has 222 million subscribers worldwide and “Knives Out 2” with Daniel Craig is considered one of the crown jewels. The trailer comes ten days after the release of company data showing a slowdown in subscriptions: even though the stock has since resumed after initial losses, market values ​​remain below the January highs.

Among other proposals, Netflix showed fragments of “Slumberland” in which Momoa is a creature of half man and half beast and of “Pinocchio” by Guillermo del Toro. “Here you can go to places your dreams can’t dream,” says Momoa. “Or see things that give nightmares to your nightmares”, echoes Foxx praising the merits of cinema in streaming where, as Theron says: “Every evening is’ ‘movie night'”.