Netflix, 86 new movies coming in 2022

86 new movies. That is more than a new movie every week. The new calendar is proceeding at this crazy pace feature film releases on Netflix in 2022. The streaming service has announced the list of films that will be released on the platform for the next 12 months: a list that ranges between all genres (musical, action, romantic comedies, thrillers, science fiction, animation …) and involves most of the stars and the most acclaimed directors (Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Ryan Reynolds, Halle Berry, Judd Apatow, Jamie Foxx, Greta Gerwig, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Lopez, Jordan Peele, Julia Louis-Dreyfus just to name a few).

To accompany the announcement, Netflix has also released a 3-minute promotional video (below) in which short sequences of the most anticipated titles are mounted and in which images of Slumberland with Jason Momoa, del Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro, of Enola Holmes 2 with Millie Bobby Brown, from the sequel to Murder Dinner – Knives Outfrom Falling for Christmas with Lindsey Lohan, of Hustle And Spacemanboth with Adam Sandler.

Action / Aventure / Science-Fiction

The Adam Project

Athena

Carter

Day Shift

Enola Holmes 2

The Gray Man

Interceptor

The Mother

The Mothership

Spiderhead

They Cloned Tyrone

Comedy

BigBug

The Bubble

Knives Out 2

Me Time

Metal Lords

Senior Year

The Takedown

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

You People

Drama

A Jazzman’s Blues

Against the Ice

All Quiet on the Western Front

Blonde

The Good Nurse

Hustle

Luckiest Girl Alive

Operation Mincemeat

The Pale Blue Eye

Rustin

Spaceman

The Swimmers

White Noise

The Wonder

Horror / Thriller

Black Crab

Brazen

Choose or Die

End of the Road

The Inheritance

Monkey Man

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The Weekend Away

Windfall

Family Friendly

13: The Musical

Boo!

Ivy & Bean

Matilda

Rescued by Ruby

The School for Good and Evil

Slumberland

Tall Girl 2

We Have A Ghost

Animated / Anime

Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood Bubble (Anime)

Drifting Home (Anime)

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

My Father’s Dragon

The Sea Beast

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)

Wendell & Wild

Romance

Along for the Ride

Don’t Blame Karma!

Falling for Christmas

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Love in the Villa

The Noel Diary

A Perfect Pairing

Persuasion

Purple Hearts

The Royal Treatment

Through My Window

Untitled Holiday Rom-Com

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

In case of resumption, please quote and link www.e-duesse.it