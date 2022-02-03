Netflix, 86 new movies coming in 2022

86 new movies. That is more than a new movie every week. The new calendar is proceeding at this crazy pace feature film releases on Netflix in 2022. The streaming service has announced the list of films that will be released on the platform for the next 12 months: a list that ranges between all genres (musical, action, romantic comedies, thrillers, science fiction, animation …) and involves most of the stars and the most acclaimed directors (Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Ryan Reynolds, Halle Berry, Judd Apatow, Jamie Foxx, Greta Gerwig, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Lopez, Jordan Peele, Julia Louis-Dreyfus just to name a few).
To accompany the announcement, Netflix has also released a 3-minute promotional video (below) in which short sequences of the most anticipated titles are mounted and in which images of Slumberland with Jason Momoa, del Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro, of Enola Holmes 2 with Millie Bobby Brown, from the sequel to Murder Dinner – Knives Outfrom Falling for Christmas with Lindsey Lohan, of Hustle And Spacemanboth with Adam Sandler.
Action / Aventure / Science-Fiction
The Adam Project
Athena
Carter
Day Shift
Enola Holmes 2
The Gray Man
Interceptor
The Mother
The Mothership
Spiderhead
They Cloned Tyrone
Comedy
BigBug
The Bubble
Knives Out 2
Me Time
Metal Lords
Senior Year
The Takedown
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
You People
Drama
A Jazzman’s Blues
Against the Ice
All Quiet on the Western Front
Blonde
The Good Nurse
Hustle
Luckiest Girl Alive
Operation Mincemeat
The Pale Blue Eye
Rustin
Spaceman
The Swimmers
White Noise
The Wonder
Horror / Thriller
Black Crab
Brazen
Choose or Die
End of the Road
The Inheritance
Monkey Man
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
The Weekend Away
Windfall
Family Friendly
13: The Musical
Boo!
Ivy & Bean
Matilda
Rescued by Ruby
The School for Good and Evil
Slumberland
Tall Girl 2
We Have A Ghost
Animated / Anime
Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood Bubble (Anime)
Drifting Home (Anime)
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
My Father’s Dragon
The Sea Beast
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)
Wendell & Wild
Romance
Along for the Ride
Don’t Blame Karma!
Falling for Christmas
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Love in the Villa
The Noel Diary
A Perfect Pairing
Persuasion
Purple Hearts
The Royal Treatment
Through My Window
Untitled Holiday Rom-Com
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
In case of resumption, please quote and link www.e-duesse.it