Netflix: 9 post-apo movies to see urgently

Zombies, diseases, wars and natural disasters, here is the winning cocktail to make a film based in a post apocalyptic world. The JV editorial team invites you to discover 9 of these films available on Netflix.

Summary Welcome to Zombieland

Cargo

It is the end

I’m a legend

The hungry

Love and Monsters

Mad Max: Fury Road

Mortal Engines

The Bad Batch

Welcome to Zombieland

Welcome to Zombieland (2009) is a comedy by Ruben Fleischer starring Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone that parodies traditional zombie movies and series. Two men find themselves immersed in a world infested with living words. One is impulsive while the other is a real wimp. They meet on their way two survivors, Little Rock and Wichita. In this adventure, getting along is more complicated than facing a horde of the living dead. This is the director’s first film, which was greatly inspired by Edgar Wright’s Shaun of the Dead (2004). The original script had been thought of as a pilot episode for a future series before being reworked to become a feature film. This film was entitled to a sequel in 2019, return to Zombieland.

Cargo

Directed by Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke with Martin Freeman (The Hobbit trilogy by Peter Jackson), Anthony Hayes and Caren Pistorius, Cargo chronicles the journey of Andy and his baby in his search for a safe person to raise him. Problem, the world is infested with zombies and being himself infected, he only has 48 hours left before he transforms. The film is a remake of the short film of the same name by the two directors, in addition to being a tribute to the film The Road by John Hillcoat. Critics praised Martin Freeman’s interpretation and the work’s emotional depth. Cargo was screened for the first time at the Adelaide International Film Festival in Australia.

All about Cargo on AlloCiné

It is the end

It is the end is a comedy by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg about how the apocalypse ruined a holiday party. We find James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Lichale Cera or Emma Watson, all gathered at this famous evening, and who interpret their own roles. This is the first feature film by the two directors who were inspired by the short film Jay and Seth versus the Apocalypse by Jason Stone released in 2007. The actors as well as the directors take the parody approach to the end through sometimes kitsch special effects which makes the result hilarious and crazy. Several other actors and/or celebrities were approached to appear in the film, including Edward Norton and Daniel Radcliffe.

I’m a legend is a film by Francis Lawrence starring Will Smith. While a virus has ravaged the human species, Robert Neville is the only one to be immune. He sets out to search for potential survivors, but all he finds are infected, mutant-like creatures roaming New York City. He then has an idea, to stem the disease thanks to his blood. This is the third film adaptation of the eponymous novel by Richard Matheson after The Last Man on Earth by Vincent Price in 1964 and The Survivor by Boris Sagal in 1971. A sequel is planned, again with Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan in the cast. This adaptation project had been in the closets since the 90s, and it was notably entrusted to Ridley Scott, Rob Bowman and Michael Bay.

The hungry

The hungry tells how a Quebec village is forced to survive and unite in the face of an invasion of zombies. Unfortunately, the survivors are rare and must sink into the forest to hope to stay alive. The film is directed by Robin Audert with Marc-André Grondin, Monia Chokri and Brigitte Poupart in the lead roles. The director cites Robert Bresson and Andreï Tarkovski as his two main influences. The Hungry won Best Canadian Film at the Toronto International Film Festival and was nominated for five Canadian Screen Awards, including Best Picture.

All about the Hungry on AlloCiné

Love and Monsters

Directed by Matthew Robinson, Brian Duffield and starring Dylan O’brien (Teen Wolf, Maze Runner), Jessica Henwick (Defenders, Matrix Resurrections) and Michael Rooker, Love and Monsters follows Joel Dawson, a survivor of the apocalypse. What remains of humanity now lives underground due to an invasion of giant monsters. Joel, who thinks back, has his high school sweetheart, decides to come out of the underground to find her, despite the dangers that await him. The film, in production since 2012, is described as a post-apocalyptic film in the vein of Mad Max and Welcome to Zombieland with a John Hughes-style love story. It was nominated for the 2021 Oscars in the “Best Visual Effects” category.

Mad Max: Fury Road

Mad Max: Fury Road is the fourth installment in a saga that had disappeared from cinemas for almost 30 years. Directed by George Miller, the film follows Tom Hardy, who replaces Mel Gibson as Max. In the near future, the war for water and oil has devastated the world. Max is a loner who finds himself captured by the hordes of Immortan Joe. Shortly after, Empress Furiosa fled with the tyrant’s breeders. An epic chase ensues in the heart of the desert. Faced with the immense success of this fourth opus, a spin-off as well as several sequels are planned. The film was a success. It won six Oscars at the 88th ceremony, including Best Sets, Best Sound, Best Editing and Best Costumes.

Mortal Engines

By Christian Rivers with Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan and Hugo Weaving, Mortal Engines tells how humanity adapted following the apocalypse. Cities have risen to become mobile and are battling each other for power. Tom Natsworthy, who hails from the lower tier of nomadic London, meets Hester Shaw, a runaway. Mortal Engines is the adaptation of Philip Reeve’s novel, Fatal Mechanics, published in 2001. Peter Jackson was chosen as director, but because of his other projects (The Hobbit), it was Christian Rivers who took over the project. Nevertheless, he produced and partly scripted the film.

The Bad Batch

The Bad Batch is a film directed by Ana Lily Amir starring Suki Waterhouse, Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Keanu Reeves (Matrix, John Wick), but also… Jim Carrey. A woman finds herself alone in a desert populated by drug addicts and cannibals. Still, hope remains if she bonds with powerful allies. The film was selected to compete for the Golden Lion at the 73rd edition of the Venice International Film Festival where it won the Jury Prize. This is the second film by the director who, according to her, was inspired by Hunt for the Green Diamond by Robert Zemeckis with Michael Douglas.