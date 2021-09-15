Netflix: a film with Mahershala Ali and Julia Roberts | Cinema

Deadline announces that there has been a change of plans with, the Netflix project with protagonistsAndand directed by), adaptation of the homonymous book by

In fact, the newspaper reports that instead of Washington it will be Mahershala Ali, which we will soon see in the Marvel Studios film dedicated to Blade.

The novel, published by Harper Collins, revolves around the story of two families, one of whites (tenants) and one of blacks (owners) forced, due to a mysterious blackout throughout the city, to share their holiday home; The family on vacation with their teenage son thus finds himself sharing the spaces with the couple of owners, while all sorts of communication with the outside is interrupted and a mysterious roar echoes throughout the countryside, making every form of life escape. The two families, without knowing what is happening, are faced with a psychological and emotional breakdown, yet the racial factor immediately becomes a reason for conflict and distraction, while the world around them collapses and with much more serious issues to face.

Julia Roberts will be the mother of the family of the group of renters while Mahershala Ali the owner of the vacation rental.

Roberts will produce the film through her Red Om Films company, alongside Denzel Washington themselves and Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton through Esmail Corp. Writer Rumaan Alam will also executive produce.

