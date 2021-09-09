Netflix, a Harry Potter star will be Edgar Allan Poe in the new film with Christian Bale!

The cast of The Pale Blue Eye, the new Netflix movie directed by Scott Cooper starring Christian Bale. According to reports exclusively Deadline, Harry Melling will also be in the cast, best known for the role of Dudley in the Harry Potter franchise.

In the film, for which Scott Cooper has been working for over a decade, Harry Melling should play a young man Edgar Allan Poe. The Pale Blue Eye is based on the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard: set in 1930, it centers on a detective, played by Christian Bale, tasked with solving the mystery of a chain of murders at the United States Military Academy in West Point. A young cadet is at work with him, who would later become one world famous writer still known today.

Loading... Advertisements

After Harry Potter, Harry Melling also made a name for himself in the hit Netflix series The Queen of Chess, where he shared the set with the protagonist Anya Taylor-Joy, playing an opponent who later became a friend and advisor. Among his next engagements there is The Tragedy of Macbeth by Joel Coen, in which she will star alongside Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. His other recent works are the branded action movie Netflix The Old Guard with Charlize Theron and Chiwetel Ejiofor, and the psychological thriller The Devil All the Time with Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.