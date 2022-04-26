Netflix: A saga with Vin Diesel at the crossroads of Fast & Furious and James Bond

Do you like Fast & Furious? While waiting for Fast X, the 10th episode of the cult saga, we invite you to discover another franchise starring actor Vin Diesel. Between Fast & Furious and James Bond, there is only one step, the one Xander Cage took with the xXx trilogy.

xXx, the hidden child of James Bond and Dominic Toretto

Started in 2002, the xXx trilogy is born from the collaboration between director Rob Cohen (Dragonheart, Stealth, Running Man) and screenwriter Rich Wilkes (The Dirt). Even though Vin Diesel only appears in the first and the last installment, xXx productions are known for the participation of the famous actor. In the first episode, Vin Diesel slips into the skin of Xander Cage aka XXX, an extreme sports enthusiast. One fine day, Xander is contacted by the NSA, the American federal agency responsible for intelligence. As our hero rises up against the government, he is forcibly recruited for a very special mission.

After multiple failures to infiltrate a criminal organization, Agent Gibbons believes that XXX will be able to infiltrate the ranks of Anarchy 99, a terrorist group led by a certain Yorgi. After having accepted against his will, our improvised agent manages to infiltrate the organization, without imagining that the latter possessed a biochemical weapon dating from the dislocation of the Soviet bloc. In the next two parts, the action is still there despite the absence of Vin Diesel in the second opus. The cult actor resurfaces in xXx Reactivated after being left for dead on a perilous mission.

A few words about Fast X, the next film starring Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel is best known for Fast & Furious. We know from a reliable source that the filming of the next part, named Fast X, finally began and was made official by the American actor himself during a publication on Instagram”’. After posting the Fast X logo, Vin Diesel offered us a short video with Justin Lin, the film’s director. Ambitions are on the rise, and that is understandable. After a 9th episode placed under the sign of ever more crazy and limitless action, Fast X wishes to follow the events of F9. Dominic Toretto has finally reclaimed his son from Cipher’s hands while his brother Jakob resurfaces to give him a hard time. After a more than dubious alliance between the two brothers, Dom lives happy days in the company of his gang. But of course, it won’t last.

Fast X is scheduled to hit theaters sometime in May 2023.