Netflix actor becomes Victoria’s Secret’s first male model

El Secreto de Victoria realized just a couple of months ago that his model of “perfect bodies” wasn’t working so he decided to radically change his image, even more so when brands like Rihanna’s ‘Savage x Fenty’ They began to overshadow it.

In his attempt to rescue clients, after signing his first transgender model or the first with Down Syndromenow the famous lingerie brand introduced its first male ambassador.

Through a publication of its youth line Pinkthe brand announced: “Important News Alert We have never been more excited to announce our new partnership with @darrenbarnet!”

And he completed: “As our new ambassador, the actor, producer and star of Netflix You’ve been busy curating a collection of your PINK favourites… but that’s just the beginning! We have a lot more in store, so stay tuned!”

Who is Darren Barnet?

Darren Barnet is a 30-year-old actorknown for bringing Paxton Hall-Yoshida to life in Netflix series “Never Have I Ever”In addition, he also had a leading role in the movie “American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules.”

At the same time, the actor showed his emotion at being part of Victoria’s Secret “Pink” line, and after sharing some photos of the session he carried out with the brand, he wrote:

“I can finally share the news! I’m honored to join @vspink as a brand ambassador! I will help launch new styles in their gender-neutral collection while supporting their initiatives to empower young adults and raise awareness of mental health.”

Darren Barnet.

“I am beyond excited to share some of these new styles, but I am even more grateful to be able to be a part of a good cause. I wish mental health was more of a focus when I was a teenager and my hope is that we can reach those young adults who most need to be heard and supported. Stay tuned for updates and check out the genderless collection at PINK.com,” she added.

This collection is not about men’s underwear, but rather casual clothing that It is characterized by being gender free.