Netflix advances the launch of its cheapest plan with advertising

The advertised plan with ads from Netflix could arrive earlier than expected. The streaming platform finalizes the details to implement a low-cost subscription, given the repeated decline in its viewers.

According to what several sources indicate, the reduced version could debut early november and not in 2023, as had been officially anticipated.

The main reason is take advantage of Disney+which also plans to launch – under the Disney + Basic label – its own variant of the service with ads on December 8.

If Netflix succeeds, it will be just over a month ahead of one of its closest rivals, which has recently overtaken it in terms of subscriptions.







Diseny plus is planning to launch its own ad-supported system.

In July, Netflix had informed its investors that it planned to launch the plan with ads in the first quarter of 2023. However, the benefit will not be for everyone.

Among the confirmed countries are the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, according to industry sources who have been briefed on the streaming service’s plans.

Officially, the company did not confirm or deny the advance of its launch. Said date was mentioned in a report by The Wall Street Journal on the commercial strategy that the company would be addressing to add advertisers.

Netflix: how will the new service be cheaper with advertising







Initially, the idea would be to include four minutes of advertising content for every hour of content transmission, so that a user could see a maximum of a little over an hour of ads.

They would appear before and during the series and movies, although not in all of them. This is because the original productions of Netflix would not show any type of advertising content, although, logically, it remains to be seen if this is finally the case.

Although the monthly value of the service has not yet been officially confirmed by the company, it is known that it will be less than 10 dollarssince that is the current cost of the Basic plan, its best price level.

To all this, Bloomberg points out that Netflix is ​​trying to “achieve a careful balance” between the ads and the Argentine user experience that it has known since 2011, when the streaming service made its debut in the country.

The partner chosen to monetize these ads is Microsoft, with whom it seeks to negotiate the ads that would appear on the streaming service. To do this, the platform seeks to have everything closed before September.

The advantage of having a giant like Microsoft is that it can “meet all the needs required” to work on the new ad-supported subscription.

The streaming service claims that this ad-supported plan would have around half a million subscribers by the end of the year. They have agreed on retail prices for this, but are reportedly looking at $7-$9 a month.

According to a publication by the Bloomberg agency, Netflix plans to charge between 7 and 9 dollars (1,666 to 2,142 pesos, at the day’s exchange rate for the dollar card) for its next “ad-light” experience, which turns out to be approximately half the cost of its standard plan.

