Netflix aims to have the best gaming service ever

Just when Xbox’s Phil Spencer says he is worried about the impact that the big tech giants who don’t know enough about the world of gaming could cause, here comes some important statements from Netflix precisely about his future plans in the world of video games.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said he was determined not only to consolidate the company’s role in gaming, but also to differentiate its offer from competitors that have already populated the sector for years.

“We have to be good and differentiate ourselves, it makes no sense to be there and besta. We try to guess the strategy, and not just be there for the fun of it or to spread press releases. But we have to please our members. offering them the best service ever“. Hastings seemed very confident of his company’s potential, so much so that he “challenged” the interviewer to ask him again about his plans for gaming entertainment when Netflix will be. “triumphing in the world of video games”.

Netflix launched its gaming service in November 2021, allowing players with an active Netflix subscription to access a variety of mobile titles at no additional cost. The service initially included five distributed games on Android and Apple devices, including Stranger Things: The Game, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Card Blast, Teeter, and Shooting Hoops. The company plans to focus on its mobile gaming service for the moment, but it seems clear that the goal for the coming years is to expand considerably.