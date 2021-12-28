Netflix, all movies to stream in January 2022

The successes of December marked the end of a profitable year for Netflix, our review of It Was the Hand of God and the review of The Unforgivable prove it. There will be new entries for 2022, accompanied as in previous months by great films of the past. Among the new arrivals, the disturbing El Paramo, the hilarious L’Origine du Monde and the political thriller Monaco: On the verge of war they seem the most interesting on paper, but we advise you to take a look at the others too, because among the many titles there may be some important hidden gems just waiting to be discovered.

El Paramo – Invisible Terror (January 6, 2022)

The legend tells of a creature capable of feeding on the terror of its victims, endowed with a gaze capable of dazzling you and condemning you for eternity. It is precisely this living horror that is the greatest threat to an isolated family living in the countryside, and little Diego will have to fight for himself and for his mother.

The film is directed by David Casademunt and leads us to follow the quiet family who suddenly see their life turned upside down, because something is hunting them, and they have no good intentions. From the premises El Paramo seems to have what it takes to scare you and make you spend an evening of pure terror, which we will be able to experience from January 6th.

L’Origine Du Monde (11 January 2022)

Comedy directed by Laurent Lafitte in which we follow Jean-Louis (played by the director himself) forced to face a problem of a certain urgency: his heart stopped.

Back home, his wife Valérie (Karin Viard) who can only see that there is actually no heartbeat, and it is at this point that Jean turns to a friend of Valérie’s, the guru Margaux (Nicole Garcia). Our protagonist will look for the roots of the problem, while the time available could run out at any moment.

Monk: On the Brink of War (January 21, 2022)

Film adaptation of the novel by Robert Harris titled Monk, On the verge of war is written by Ben Power and directed by Christian Schwochow, and can boast Jeremy Irons, George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, Sandra Hüller, Liv Lisa Fries and August Diehl in the cast.

The main story is set in Munich in 1983 and stars a British official and a German diplomat in negotiations to avert a war in Europe, in a political thriller in which suspense will not be lacking.

The news coming in January on Netflix

4 Half (January 5, 2022)

The search for a soul mate seems like a timeless challenge; Luca and Sara are determined to test this theory by inviting four friends to dinner: Clear (Ilenia Pastorelli), Matteo (Matteo Martari), Giulia (Matilde Gioli) And Dario (Giuseppe Maggio). The four have different and apparently incompatible characters, but as is often said, opposites attract each other, and after breaking the ice the atmosphere becomes increasingly hot.

Mother / Android (January 7, 2022)

Written and directed by Mattson Tomlin, Mother / Android takes us to a dystopian world in which the androids have rebelled, and a pregnant young woman with her partner seeks shelter from the violent clashes that rage on the streets. Humanity seems close to collapse, and a baby in the womb could represent the last hope of salvation, in a story full of tension and twists.

How I Fell In Love With A Gangster (January 12, 2022)

Inspired by a true story, How I Fell In Love With A Gangster tells the story of Nikodem from the point of view of a woman who knew him, leading us to follow his underworld career that made him move from a subordinate position to that of head of a criminal organization. A sudden rise that has left numerous victims on its path, and which once it reaches its peak starts towards an inexorable collapse.

Brazen (January 13, 2022)

Grace (Alyssa Milano) is a criminologist and mystery writer, and when her sister calls her saying she is in danger she doesn’t think twice and goes to Washington, where unfortunately she finds her lifeless. Later, details about the sister’s double life and Grace, despite the warnings of the detective handling the case, will decide to go all the way to find out the truth.

Photocopier (13 January 2022)

Indonesian crime drama directed by Wregas Bhanuteja focused on the dramatic situation of Sur (Shenina Syawalita Cinnamon), who after seeing a drunken photo of her circulate on the net loses the opportunity to attend university. Given the memory lapse regarding the evening, Amin (Chicco Kurniawan), a friend of Sur who works as a photocopier in the faculty, tries to help her, but the mystery will become even more complicated by revealing a much darker reality.

Riverdance – The Animated Adventure (January 14, 2022)

Keegan and Moya are the protagonists of this animated feature film, and they will teach us to overcome dangers and obstacles in a very particular way. The two, in fact, try to face life and despair by dancing. A group of magical deer will help them overcome the difficult situation in which they find themselves.

El Comediante (January 14, 2022)

A broke comedian gets a particular request from his friend, but things get even weirder after he starts dating a girl, because she says she’s in contact with aliens. The life of our protagonist seems to look more and more like a comedy, but actually a major breakthrough could be around the corner.

The Royal Treatment (January 20, 2022)

The hairdresser Izzy is hired by a prince for her marriage, but the working relationship between the two risks going further, and Izzy will have to decide whether to go ahead or distance herself from a situation that is becoming more and more incandescent.

Home Team (January 28, 2022)

Sports comedy that sees you at the helm The Kinnane Brothers and the script Chris Titone And Keith Blum. The story comes to life after the New Orleans Saints’ Super Bowl victory and follows the coach’s story Sean Payton after a one-year suspension due to the Bountygate scandal. Sean then decides to return to his hometown, reconnecting with his 12-year-old son and taking over the team in which he plays, the Pop Warners. A story that knows how to entertain and involve, in a story that investigates the strength of the bond between father and son.

All other movies coming to Netflix in January 2022

As happened in the previous months, at the beginning of the new year there will also be several titles already released in the past years together with others more recent. From January 1st will be available The Cruel Sea, a 1953 feature film set in World War II directed by Charles Frend, a pupil of Hitchcok. On the same day there will also be room for If they are roses, Italian film of 2018 written, directed and starring Leonardo Pieraccioni, which will be able to give you a few hours of enjoyable entertainment.

From January 3 you can look at yourself instead Bad Boys For Life, third installment of the series with protagonists Will Smith And Martin Lawrence in the role of Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, two quite atypical detectives who will accompany you through investigations and scenes to be enjoyed which, as we wrote in our review of Bad Boys For Life, manage to return the same sensations of the previous chapters. Moving on to another genre, the January 5th it will be the turn of Motherless Brooklyn – The Secrets Of A City, fascinating noir of Edward Norton who dealt with the film in the round, starting from directing to get to writing, and interpreting the protagonist of the story.

The same day will be the turn of horror / fantasy Doctor Sleep, sequel to the fantastic Shining. Although the levels of the masterpiece of Stanley Kubrick have not been achieved, as we pointed out in the review of Doctor Sleep the work of Mike Flanagan it is however a successful operation full of interesting ideas, which does justice to the Stephen King novel. On January 10 it will be the turn of The Magnificent Seven, a remake of the 1960 western film of the same name. The film is from 2016, and was directed by Antoine Fuqua who made use of an absolutely stellar cast, in which they are present among others Ethan Hawke, Chris Pratt And Denzel Washington. In short, between the releases of January 2022 you will surely find the film for you.