Netflix: ALL the movies and series that leave in March 2022

February was full of brilliant premieres for Netflixand to March we can say that it will be the same or better. However, while we rub our hands and get ready for a busy month full of the most anticipated releases of the year, such as wind fallstarring Lily Collins or The Adam Project by Ryan Reynolds, we must pause and take a look back at the content that leaves the platform’s catalog this month.

We know that Netflix, as it gives us it takes away. And while we can be grateful to that ‘god of control’ who has given us great releases lately, with a year full of new titles and better content, we also know that the platform must constantly purge content. be the decision of the streaming giant or lack of renewal of licenses (clearly an issue that only specialists understand, we return to our own: the content) we must say goodbye to various titlesthat without first pointing out the relevant dates before firing them as it should: with a marathon.

Penélope Cruz and Édgar Ramírez in a still from American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Courtesy.

What movies will you no longer find on Netflix in March 2022?

March 1st

school of rock

They are like children 2

How to lose a man in 10 days

Arctic Heart

This is the end

Django Unchained

The hip hop is on fire

Ghost, the shadow of love

Karate Kids 1, 2 and 3

london fields

Not even

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

Rebel Radio

Saimdang, Memoir of Colors

blood in the mouth

Crime Master

Illusionists

Hotel for dogs

A Ninja in Beverly Hills

xXx 2

March 2

March 4

March 5th

To Watchman

withering blow

STUCK

6th of March

7 of March

March 8

March 10th

the vigilante 2

Us

The Justice 2 | Film

March, 15th

The Follies of Dick & Jane

A series of unfortunate events

Hell

Late Life: The Chieng-Ming Wang Story

Notes on Blindness

Mall Hero 2

National security

What series will you no longer find on Netflix in March 2022?

This section is the one that will ‘suffer’ the most this month. We know that Netflix and Marvel have been related for years, and with series as successful as Daredevil and others not as successful as Luke Cage or Jessica Jones, Netflix It gave us the first taste of what this Disney company could do in streaming. Sure, the mouse industry looked at it broadly and has decided to move all the content onto their own platforms. So all the Marvel titles on Netflix will say goodbye this month.

Others of the important titles that end their licenses for Netflix They are Pose, The People v. OJ Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace. While the first has found great relevance, we even won several Emmys, its arrival at Star + makes it withdraw from this platform, the miniseries of true crime, also multi-awarded, will find their finale on Netflix to move to the Disney platform. Which further confirms this ‘war’ to dominate streaming.

March 1st

Marvel’s Daredevil

Marvel’s Iron Fist

Marvel’s Jessica Jones

Marvel’s Luke Cage

Marvel’s The Punisher

Marvel’s The Defenders

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic

The People v. OJ Simpson

21 Thunder

The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Loo Loo Kids: Johny and Friends Musical Adventures

Pose

sound track

Calico Critters Mini Episodes Clover

Akame ga Kill!

March 2

March 4

March 12

March, 15th