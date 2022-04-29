Netflix: ALL the movies and series that leave in May 2022

It is known that this ritual will happen every month, content arrives and leaves the platform of Netflix at breakneck speeds to continue to keep things interesting in the world of streaming. Meanwhile, the news that will arrive on the platform highlights the return of Belinda to the performance with Welcome to Eden series or the fourth part of Stranger Things, there is one series of movies and series that are about to say goodbye to make room for the new.

The premiere of the bridgerton season 2 does not leave a void and in the netflix releases for May 2022 there are enough options to occupy the days of leisure. However, knowing that we must prepare to say goodbye to other classics of romantic cinema such as Dear Johnstarring Amanda Seyfried and Channing Tatum, Closer: Driven by desire, in one of the most iconic performances of Natalie Portman or of The Age of Innocence with Winona Ryder, we make a complete list a few days before their departure, with the possibility of giving them one last reproduction.

As for the series, we still have time to see something from the South Korean series again Irisor enjoy again with the protagonists of The Real Housewives of New York City, before they say goodbye to the streaming platform. the reality show Below Deckwhich shows the lives of young people who live and work on luxury boats with demanding clients, is also withdrawing from the Catalogue. Find the complete list below so you don’t get scared. +

Dear John, one of the movies that you will no longer find on Netflix in May 2022. Courtesy of Sony Pictures

What movies will you no longer find on Netflix in May 2022?

May 1

The Age of Innocence

A Yellow Bird

friends with money

Closer: Driven by Desire

dark

After Earth

This is my son

Fire in the Blood

He Even Has Your Eyes

John and Yoko: Above us only sky

Loev

The girl in the spider web

spare cops

daddy’s war

Peter Pan

Dear John

Resident Evil – Degeneration

Resident Evil: Vendetta

Roman J Israel

hangover games

Space Chimps

Above all Sunny

Do not mess with the Zohan

Top Gun: Passion and Glory

The Complete Mission Impossible Saga

May 3

Bodyguard: The Bodyguard

May 4th

The simplest thing is to complicate everything

May 9

Gatao 2: Rise of the King

What series will you no longer find on Netflix in May 2022?

May 1

May 2

May 8

15 th of May