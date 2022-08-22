Netflix already has a release date for the second part of “Knives Out”; Ana de Armas does not repeat

The successful police thriller “Knives Out” (2019) will have a second part, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, which will premiere on December 23 on Netflix as announced by the streaming service this Monday in a statement.

If the first installment starred the Spanish-Cuban actress Ana de Armas, in the new film the dramatic weight falls on Daniel Craigwho returns to play detective Benoit Blanc.

In fact, as the director and screenwriter of the saga, Rian Johnson, had previously reported, Craig is the only member who repeats in the cast with respect to those chosen for the original film.

“In the first, because of the way it was structured, Marta, the character from Anne of Arms , was very protagonist. While in this one, we will delve into the mystery through the eyes of Blanc (Daniel Craig), “Johnson explained this Monday in statements to Netflix Tudum, the official portal for fans of said platform.

the plot of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” It is about a murder that occurred on a luxurious Greek island after a billionaire dedicated to the technology sector invited his relatives to vacation there.

Detective Blanc is in charge of traveling to this private paradisiacal environment to discover “the layers of mystery” that are hidden behind the discovery of the lifeless body of one of the guests.

Part of the title, “Glass Onion”, is a reference to the homonymous song by The Beatles that premiered in 1968 and that, on this occasion, serves as a metaphor for a crime that may seem complex but “is in sight everybody”.

“I’m always looking for something fun for Detective Blanc to grab on to. (…) I literally took out my iPhone and looked through my music for the word ‘glass’ (glass),” Johnson revealed on how the title of this film was decided. movie.

Cast of the movie “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

A film whose cast is completed by Janelle Monáe (“Moonlight”), Kathryn Hahn (“Private Life”), Leslie Odom Jr. (“The Many Saints of Newark”), Jessica Henwick (“The Gray Man”), Madelyn Cline (” Outer Banks”), Kate Hudson (“Almost Famou”s) and Dave Bautista (“Army of the Dead”).

The production of this film, whose rights are owned by Netflix, is again run by Ram Bergman (“Brick”), with Tom Karnowski (“Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi”) as executive producer.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, held from September 8 to 18, and will be available to Netflix subscribers on December 23.

In addition, it will be distributed commercially, at least in the United States, although the release date in the main theaters in the country has not yet been revealed.

The second part of “Knives Out” has the difficult task of matching the success of the first installment, which managed to bill more than 300 million dollars, with an investment of 40, and was even nominated for an Oscar for best original screenplay in 2020.