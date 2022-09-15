Netflix already has available the sequel to a success that swept in 2009
Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg Y abigail breslin They return ten years after the first release to continue fighting the hungry undead, after a virus turns most people into zombies.
“The group of zombie hunters returns to meet straggling survivors and fight a new kind of undead“says the brief Netflix review.
Netflix: what it’s about “Zombieland: Knockout Shot”
In this sequel and using the characteristic sense of humor that “Zombieland” displayed, the group of protagonists will have to travel from the White House to the heart of the United States, surviving new classes of undead that have evolved since what happened a few years ago, as well as some straggling human survivors. But, above all, they will have to try to bear the inconveniences of living with each other.
“Zombieland: Coup de grace”: cast of the Netflix film
- Woody Harrelson (Tallahassee)
- Jesse EisenbergColumbus
- Emma StoneWichita
- Abigail Breslin (Little Rock)
- Rosario Dawson (Nevada)
- Zoey Deutsch (Madison)
- Luke Wilson (Albuquerque)
- Avan Jogia (Berkeley)
- Thomas Middleditch (Flagstaff)
