Netflix, Amazon and HBO Max run out of ideas and go after the same themes for their series

The world and the present seem to be full of topics that could end up becoming a television series – or a streaming series because, let’s face it, nobody thinks of “television” in those terms anymore. However, something is happening: the sights of the platforms are pointing to shared goals. What does this mean? Well, let’s take the example of Maria Marta Garcia Belsuncethe Argentine sociologist who was found with six shots to the head in the Bonarense country where she lived in 2002. After the success of the documentary series on the death of prosecutor Nisman, Netflix immediately sank its teeth into this potential successor, and so it appeared Carmel, who killed Maria Marta?, another success in the region of the platform, which helped to consolidate the place that Argentine productions for the N company have achieved in recent years. And now, as a rebound effect or who knows what, María Marta dies on screen again, but this time from the side of fiction.

On July 17, HBO Max premiered its version of the case in María Marta, the country crime. Unlike carmel, which opted for a documentary record with archive material and “talking heads”, this production prefers to tell the facts through the dramatization filter, that is: with actors who put themselves in the shoes of real characters to chain in eight chapters what happened. Thus, we have Laura Novoa as María Marta, Jorge Marrale as Carlos Carrascosa, her husband, and other well-known faces such as Mike Amigorena, Muriel Santa Ana, Nicolás Francella, Ana Celentano, Valeria Lois and Esteban Bigliardi, among others. .

Laura Novoa in María Marta, the country crime

The HBO Max series comes just two years after the premiere of the Netflix one, and due to the continuous present in which the world of streaming lives, somehow the two stories end up coexisting in the spectrum of the viewer. Is it a strategy to harvest the enthusiasm generated with the previous production? An almost automatic reflex propelled by the industry’s lack of ideas? A bet on viewers’ familiarity with the subject? The questions do not have answers, but they do have more examples. Because the case of María Marta Belsunce and hers, two almost simultaneous series of hers, is not unique.

In 2019, for example, HBO told the story – in the style of a documentary feature film – of Elizabeth Holmes, the CEO of the genetics company Theranos, in Bleeding out Silicon Valley. Holmes was a living myth in the techno-scientific oasis of the Californian coast: thanks to an innovative portable diagnostic tool patented by his medical technology development company, Holmes was called by many “the new Steve Jobs” and became a celebrity . Her face appeared in magazines and she was called the queen of the medical avant-garde, until a few irregularities about her flagship product came to light, a few more lies, and soon she was attacked from all sides and accused of endangering the lives of thousands of patients. She was also accused of “massive fraud” and in September of this year the final sentence will be issued that will say how many years in prison she will have to serve. It is estimated that there will be about twenty.

Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout

Bleeding out Silicon Valley It was not the only recent approach to the Holmes story. This year, the streaming platform Hulu launched The Dropouta fictional miniseries starring Amanda Seyfried in the role of Holmes, which recounts the facts of the case up to its most imminent moment. The series has six nominations for the 2022 Emmys, and in Uruguay it can be seen on Star+.

The following example is similar to the previous ones, and at the same time different. Is about The Staircase, an HBO Max series created by the director Antonio Campos that premiered a few weeks ago on the platform.

The production tells the details behind the conviction of novelist and politician Mike Peterson, known as “the stairwell killer”, who was convicted of killing his wife in the days before Christmas 2001. The series is one of the network’s big bets for the end of the first semester, with a formidable cast that, among others, includes Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Juliette Binoche, Sophie Turner and more.

One of the most striking features of the proposal is that it includes in its story the filming of another series, the thirteen-chapter documentary with the same title that can currently be seen on Netflix. This production is of French origin, it premiered in 2017 and was in charge of following the Peterson case during the more than 16 years that the judicial process covered, and the result is one of the series of true crime most remembered and successful In a kind of game of Chinese boxes, the stair case HBO works as a complement, competition or counterpoint to that series.

Gaslit

Finally, the same theme seen from different platforms and, with the exception of the previous examples, released in the exact same year, in 2022.

It’s about the story of Martha Mitchell, the wife of United States Attorney General John Mitchel during the Richard Nixon administration. Key piece in the construction of the Watergate cause, Martha was the one who provided the first clues that the Nixon government was obscenely corrupt, but although her participation was fundamental, she was forgotten.. Now the series Gaslit –it can be seen on Starzplay– with Julia Roberts and Sean Penn rescues her, but so does a Netflix documentary released not too many weeks ago entitled The Martha Mitchell Effect.

In this way, an idea is perpetuated that, apparently, works for now: if the competition did well with this series with this theme, let’s find another spin. If those flicks generate productions like the The Staircase HBO, which is particularly noteworthy, is not bad news.