Netflix, Amazon Prime and HBO: these are the premieres for Halloween – Movies and TV – Culture

the time of Halloween has arrived and the different platforms of streaming They have taken the opportunity to publicize the premieres that will take place over the weeks. Netflix, Amazon Prime and HBO Max have already announced some of their releases for October.

The premieres range from psychological horror, drama and even suspense, but there are also other themes for those who do not enjoy these genres. So if you still don’t know what to watch, we’ll tell you about the main releases for this month.

Netflix

Films:



without fear of the stars

The story of overcoming fears. A young woman will face what she fears to fulfill the last wish of her best friend. The premiere is on October 5.

The Spirit of Bridge Hollow

A father and daughter have to face an evil ghost that causes chaos in their town by making Halloween decorations come to life. The premiere is on October 14.

school of good and evil

Sophie and Agatha are two friends who find themselves on opposite sides of an epic battle when they are drawn into a haunted school. There, would-be heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance between good and evil. The premiere is on October 19.

Series:

the midnight club

A group of teenagers make a pact at a hospital dedicated to treating terminal illnesses. The agreement is that the first to die must send a signal from the afterlife. It is available on the platform from October 7.

Vigilant

A family moves into their “dream house” but soon discovers they have inherited a nightmare after they start receiving letters with strange and harassing messages. Someone calling himself The Watcher is watching them. The premiere is on October 13.

Amazon-Prime

Films:

Catherine Called Birdy

Lady Catherine (known as Birdy) is enthusiastic, intelligent and adventurous and ready to ward off any suitor who crosses her path. With her family desperate for her to marry her off, her imagination, defiance and independence bring her into conflict with her parents. It is available on the platform from October 7.



Cyrano

Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles in any confrontation with his razor-sharp verbal wit and stinging sword in duels. But he is convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of his friend Roxanne (played by Haley Bennett), so he is hesitant to express how he feels. The premiere is on October 11.

Argentina, 1985

It tells the story of prosecutors Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo who, at the end of 1985, carried out the Trial of the Military Juntas that sought to convict those responsible for the bloodiest dictatorship in Argentine history. The premiere is on October 21.

Series:

The Peripheral

The story focuses on Flynne Fisher, a woman whose family is not going through its best moment and tries to keep it together at all costs. The premiere is on October 21.

The Devil’s Hour

It recounts the experiences of eight-year-old Lucy Chambers who has no emotions and is quite withdrawn. Her mother talks even to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that is not hers. Every night at exactly 3:33 p.m., in the middle of the so-called devil’s hour. The premiere is on October 28.

hbo max

Films:

The Owners

A group of friends set their sights on an empty house with a safe full of cash. But when the owners return, everything suddenly changes, because the victims are not what they seem. It is available on the platform from October 2.

Series:

Avenue 5

In its second season, the story of a space trip that was destined for eight weeks will be told, but after a deviation it turns out to be eight years. Captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie) will have to face the adversities of this complex situation. The premiere is on October 11.

Garcia!

As if it were Captain America, but from Spain, this tells the story of Santiago García, a soldier who was frozen for decades who awakens today and will have to adapt to new times and face antagonists from the past. The premiere is on October 28.

RogueHeroes

It chronicles the drama of how Britain’s Special Forces unit was formed in the darkest days of World War II. It is known about Stirling, a young officer who is injured after training. The premiere is on October 30.

