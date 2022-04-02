netflix | Anatomy of a Scandal: When does the miniseries from the creator of Big Little Lies premiere?

David E Kelleythe creator of today’s most interesting thrillers, including “Big Little Lies” or “Nine Perfect Strangers”, will present his new film proposal, under the name of “Anatomy of a Scandal” (Anatomy of a Scandal in its original language), which has already presented its trailer and will be released next April 15through the platform Netflix.

This series is based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan and has an important selection of recognized actors such as: Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery as the protagonists of the story. As well as Rupert Friend, Naomi Scott, Josette Simon, Geoffrey Streatfeild and Joshua McGuire.

“Anatomy of a Scandal” tells the story of a wealthy family belonging to the British political class. James Whitehouse is a minister in parliament and has a successful career until a scandal arises.

The marriage has a lovely family and an impeccable track record. While attorney Kate Woodcroft also has an impressive career path and has evidence of a case that can tear the government of Great Britain to pieces.

The series has elements of psychological thriller and courtroom dramawithin the British political class, involved in personal and political scandals, in which there are many illegal things hidden to maintain their privileges.

The story is written by David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson, consists of six episodes, directed by SJ Clarkson, who was previously in charge of “Jessica Jones”.

The executive production is carried out by Liza Chasin, from 3Dot Productions; Bruna Papandrea, Allie Goss, de Made Up Storiesalong with Sarah Vaughan, and Margaret Chernin as co-executive producer.