Netflix and Apple fight over Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie

Business hounds are always on the prowl, and those of Apple and Netflix have sniffed the chance to pocket an Oscar with Jennifer Lawrence’s new film.

According to rumors, the two companies would have battled with offers to obtain the exclusive distribution of the biopic on Sue Mengers, a talented agent for many New Hollywood directors and actors of the 60s, 70s and early years. ’80. Let’s find out all the details together.

Netflix and Apple at war to get two movies

For the film, directed by Paolo Sorrentino, one of the two sides is said to have offered $ 80 million and the deal, not being concluded yet, could lead to even greater revenues for Lawrence, Sorrentino and company which, according to several people operating in the sector, probably would not get more from it, for example through the sale of tickets to the cinema. For the moment we know Jennifer Lawrence will star in Netflix’s “Don’t Loop Up”, where Sorrentino’s next project, “The Hand of God” will also be distributed.

Apple, whose TV catalog to date is far from being large and varied, has struggled and is struggling a lot to get the best titles available, as shown by the 125 victories and 503 nominations collected a little less than two years after the launch of the platform, which thanks to these prizes collected above all with “Ted Lasso” And “Wolfwalkers“, Got a lot of push to stream.

There are not many films distributed by Apple yet, but the Cupertino multinational seems willing to invest large sums for the exclusive distribution of good content, as already done for example with Tom Hanks’ “CODA” and “Greyhound”. Unsurprisingly, for more influential and interesting productions, such as Sorrentino’s next film starring Jennifer Lawrence, there are often bullfights between Apple, Netflix and sometimes even Amazon.