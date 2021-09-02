Netflix and Eddie Murphy together again for a comedy

CINEMA





The new film will also feature Jonah Hill, the actor from “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Another film on the horizon for Eddie Murphy at Netflix, after the success of last season Dolemite is My Nameand after the announced forthcoming release of the fourth chapter of Beverly Hills Cop.

In fact, news arrives from the United States of an agreement between the actor and the streaming giant for the creation of a new comedy. Alongside Murphy there will also be Jonah Hill, actor revealed to the general public for his participation as Leonardo DiCaprio’s shoulder in The Wolf of Wall Street.

There will be directing the feature film Kenya Barris, on his debut behind the camera, but screenwriter of the recent sequel de The prince seeks a wife, cult film of the 80s starring Eddie Murphy. The director Barris himself and the actor Hill wrote the screenplay for this new film, also personally involved in the project as producers.

Title and details on the film’s story and plot have not been disclosed, but according to early advances by The Hollywood Reporterthe film is an “incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how conflicting cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and influence relationships. Murphy and Hill will find themselves on opposite sides of some of these divisions.” .