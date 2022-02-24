Netflix and its power are reflected in a simple decision

It’s been a long time since Netflix he began to play in the high leagues of Hollywood. His films are already received with open arms at the Oscars when a few years ago the Academy itself looked at them with suspicion (this year they even own the great favorite, the power of the dog). Blockbuster movie stars like Sandra Bullock and Dwayne Johnson have joined its ranks, while the company has the ability to strike multimillion-dollar deals. Of those that only the big studios were able to afford until very recently.

In other words, the film industry has adapted to the existence of Netflix in the face of the social roots of the new mode of audiovisual consumption. What’s more, by now most studios have launched their own platforms. However, we could already say that Netflix has begun to play by its own rules, having reached a high point where its power allows it to move its chips as it suits it best.

Photographers at the “OSS 117: From Africa With Love” screening and closing ceremony during the 74th Cannes Film Festival on July 17, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

For 75 years, the world of cinema has displayed its entire arsenal as an example of luxury and glamor at the Cannes Festival. A classic in the industry where the cream of the cream, and where some of the films that hope to make people talk about the rest of the year are released. Both in competition and out of it, so many auteur and independent films pass through there, like the first blockbusters of the summer. For example, films like Mad Max: Fury Road or Once upon a time… in Hollywood in recent years. Going through Cannes is a ‘must’ for many studies. Its red carpet turns the Croisette into the earthly reflection of the glamor of the seventh art of yesteryear, being a place dreamed of by young filmmakers and a hallmark of definitive consecration when it is repeated on its red carpet.

In short, bringing a film to the Cannes Film Festival opens the door to visual notoriety with daily glamorous premieres filling social media and picture-perfect media, while lesser films can be promoted with the stamp of their time there. However, Netflix I would have decided to pass on all this for the fifth year in a row. And just when a few months ago they managed to change one of the most traditional norms of French cinema.

Read more

According to sources consulted by Variety, the platform will not go through the contest, neither in competition nor out of it, when Cannes was interested in the premiere of Blonde, Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Anne of Arms. media like indiewire they assure that the director Andrew Dominik was interested in taking it, sending the film to the director of the contest, Thierry Frémaux, who supposedly would have loved it. However, and apparently, Netflix skips Cannes.

While we wait for the platform to rule on the matter, it is very easy to imagine the possible reasons behind the decision. The Cannes Festival requires that the films in competition have a release date in French theaters, the problem is that until very recently there was a rule that stipulated that 36 months had to pass between the theatrical release and the streaming release due to firm protection of the film culture maintained by the country. Last January, the French government changed this rule, reducing the term to 15 months for Netflix in exchange for the platform producing 10 French feature films a year. In the case of Disney and Amazon Prime Video, they must wait 17 months.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see an Instagram post that is not available due to your privacy preferences

But this probably wasn’t enough for Netflix to join Cannes. Although the platform usually releases some of its feature films in theaters before they arrive on streaming, it is a very short period of just a few days or weeks between the two releases. Never more than a year. And given the advancement of streaming culture due to the pandemic and the loyalty of a huge customer base, it is likely that they are more interested in premiering the film on their French service at the same time as the rest of the world than keeping their users waiting. Even if they prefer to wear Blonde to the Venice Festival a few months later as they successfully did with dog power, where the same rules do not exist, also allowing you to jump right into the conversation of the upcoming awards season.

Curiously, Cannes does want Netflix in its competition. So said Frémaux in 2021. “Netflix doesn’t want to come to Cannes, but I invited them anyway. It’s important, it’s not us rejecting Netflix movies, it’s Netflix that doesn’t want to or can’t. They want to come in competition but the films that are part must be released in France”.

If the theory is confirmed, it would show that the power of Netflix would have reached a point where it does not need to follow in the footsteps of the big majors, or traditional industry in general, to get the favor of the public. What can happen from the contest where many die to be because, in the end, it does not affect or change anything in its relationship with its users. It would show that Netflix would have reached such a privileged position that it would be above an event as traditional as the Cannes Film Festival, prioritizing its format over following the rules of the game that the rest of the studios have played until now. It would demonstrate a truth that few dare to pronounce out loud and that is that, ultimately, the ordinary public would not be as influenced in their choice as before when it comes to seeing a film, whether it won, lost or went to Cannes.

And proof of this is that 2017 was the last year they went through the contest with ok by Bong Joon Ho and The Meyerowitz stories by Noah Baumbach, two films that in the end did not have the impact they deserved.

More stories that may interest you: