Netflix and Movistar Play — Knowledgeable.com

Sing 2: Come Sing Again, the sequel to the hit 2016 animated film from Illumination and Universal Pictures, brings back the beloved animal characters that took everyone by storm on that first musical adventure. The film has a great cast of voices both in its original version and in its Spanish dubbing, as well as a great repertoire of songs. The production premiered in theaters in the first week of the year with a great impact and until now the expectation for its arrival on streaming was very high. But the wait is over and in several territories you can already see the movie Sing 2 in streaming. Where? On Netflix and Movistar Play.

The official synopsis of the film “Sing 2: Come and Sing Again” describes: The ever-optimistic koala Buster Moon and his stellar cast of animal performers prepare to launch their most fabulous and brilliant performance to date, in the entertainment capital of the world. But first they must persuade rock’s biggest and loneliest star (played by Bono, who is making his animated film debut) to join them.

Buster (voice of Matthew McConaughey) and his singers have managed to make the New Moon Theater the local hot spot, but the resourceful koala wants something more: opening a groundbreaking show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City.

With no contacts in show business, Buster and his performers, harried mother pig Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), rock porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), upstanding gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly) and Of course, the ineffable porcine provocateur Gunter (Nick Kroll), will have to sneak into the offices of the world famous company Crystal Entertainment, run by a ruthless tycoon, the wolf Jimmy Crystal (voiced by Bobby Cannavale).

Desperate to get Mr. Crystal to notice them, Gunter comes up with a wacky idea that Buster immediately supports: saying that the new show’s headliner is legendary lion rocker Clay Calloway (Bono). The next problem is solving the fact that Buster doesn’t know Clay at all and that he has been missing since his wife died over ten years ago. And to make matters a little worse, Buster hasn’t realized that Mr. Crystal is a self-centered gangster who would rather knock someone off the tenth floor than be lied to.

Gunter goes to great lengths to help Buster dream up a theatrical masterpiece the world has never seen before, but pressure and sinister threats from Mr. Crystal mount. Rosita loses the starring role in the show to be replaced by Porsha, Mr. Crystal’s spoiled daughter (and voiced by Grammy-nominated Ella Halsey).

In a desperate attempt to save the show, Buster sets out to find Clay to try to convince him to return to the stage. Thus, what began as a dream of success for Buster soon becomes proof that music has the power to heal the most broken heart.

“Sing 2” is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Garth Jennings. Joining the story are new characters played by major music stars including Pharrell Williams, Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, and comedic actors Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti. The film is produced by Chris Meledandri, visionary founder and CEO of Illumination, and Janet Healy.

The film offers a mix of classic rock and catchy pop, electrifying performances and amazing artists with the usual humor and heart of Illumination. In “Sing 2: Come and Sing Again” there are four new characters that enrich the story, each with their own personality.

One of them is Clay Calloway, a lion whose professional life comes to a halt when the love of his life dies. This character in the English version has Bono (from U2) as the interpreter, while in the Spanish version it is Chayanne who gives him a voice. Another of the newcomers is Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale), a very famous music producer who is always looking for new proposals that are innovative for the shows he produces. He has a young daughter named Porsha (Halsey), who is as talented as she is capricious.

The fourth character is Jimmy’s assistant, Suki Lane, who is in charge of getting new ideas. In this way, the sequel, both in its original version and in its dubbed version in Spanish, has unique voices that fill all these new characters with personality to make them laugh and empathize with them.

Also, music-wise, it features three U2 songs: The greatest hits “Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”, “Where The Streets Have No Name” and “Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of”. In addition, it combines more than 40 contemporary and classic hit songs, from pop to rock and from K-pop to Latin genres.

Where to watch the movie “Sing 2” in streaming: Netflix and Movistar Play

The different speculations, until now, ensured that the destination of “Sing 2” streaming in the United States was going to be Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service, due to the agreement that Universal signed for all the company’s films to pass to its own platform from 2022, 45 days after the theatrical release. However, finally “Sing 2” is now available to watch on Netflix in the United States.

Is that Netflix currently streams Universal’s animated films from Illumination and DreamWorks. And, as CONOCEDORES.com® predicted, starting in 2022, the streaming giant was also going to stream the studio’s animated releases during pay window months that aren’t on Peacock.

On the other hand, and although, in several markets such as Mexico or Spain, the movie “Sing 2” can only be bought or rented to watch online, in digital stores such as iTunes / Apple TV and Amazon, in several Latin American countries it can already be seen by streaming on Movistar Play. The animated film is already available on that platform in Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Ecuador.