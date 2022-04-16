Netflix and the MOST heartbreaking movie that will change the way you see life; based on TRUE events | Trailer

More than two years have passed since the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, and in addition to the health crisis, the virus generated a crisis around the demand for entertainmentso the platforms of streaming They have established themselves as the favorites of Mexicans to get out of home isolation and boredom.

In this sense, the social media they serve as a space where users usually ask for recommendations of movies, series and documentaries, this with the aim of locating the best productions.

Under this scenario, Netflix It has established itself as a leading platform when it comes to obtaining content for all ages, which is why it usually investigates the tastes of its users in order to meet expectations.

What you should watch on Netflix

It should be remembered that in addition to its own productions, it offers its clients various options to see successful series that have also succeeded screens from all over the world, so shortly after its premiere, Netflix is ​​looking for a way to acquire them.

It is precisely for this reason that the company streaming has established itself as one of the companies that invests the most to get content in demand, which is why it usually selects productions for all ages.

The movie on Netflix that you should not miss

In recent weeks, users have taken a particular interest in various productions based on real events, for this reason, we recommend a production titled “First they killed my father”, she finds herself housed on Netflix and is generating thousands of reactions and emotional comments about it.

This is a raw movie hosted on Netflix. Photo: Special

“First they killed my father”, “First they killed my father” is a adaptation from the memoirs of Loun Ung, a human rights activist, who was born in Cambodia, from where she fled in 1975.

This film is directed by Angelina Jolie and in 2018 it was nominated to the Oscar Awards of the 90th edition, is located within the context of the civil war that brought power to the Khmer.

What is the movie about

The story is told through Ung’s own eyes, during the regime Pol Pot, when he was only five years old and the Khmer Rouge they took power.

This period lasted about nine years where through this main character we can learn more about these activities within a new regime.

In history we can meet this family who fight to stay united all the time to survive in this place where the rules are different from what they knew.

“First They Killed My Father” screened at the Telluride Film Festival and at the toronto international film festivalIt’s also a movie movie biographical historical and suspense written by Jolie and Long.

