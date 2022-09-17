Netflix and the rage for 1899, the German son of the Dark series

After a untimely ending During 2020, it is seen that the creators took full advantage of the isolation, because now they gave a glimpse of a new cryptic world full of German secrecy: Friese and bo Odar’s new television fiction is titled 1899with a poster that slightly (or not so much) suggests that it might have something to do with the Bermuda Triangle.

1899 | Official preview | Netflix

In the collective imagination, Bermuda Triangle It was always related to unexplained events, time travel and mysterious disappearancesso the hype for this title of netflix It is red hot, and the questioners among users about whether they will need to put together another family tree to understand the series, began to soar as well.

The plot of this story involves the departure of a group of migrants from Londonaboard a steamboat, to start a new life in New York. Everything seems to be going smoothly until they find another similar ship adrift on the high seas, which is when the trip turns to turn into a nightmare.

The giant of the red N announced the news about 1899 with drums and cymbals through the social network Twitterattaching the promotional image of the seriescausing a great sensation among the users of the platform, who did not take long to begin the preliminary theories and conjectures.

https://twitter.com/NetflixLAT/status/1569702447534280715

1899: Cast and all that is known so far

The wide distribution of 1899 has the participation of several familiar faces within the streaming giant, one of them is a striking casting income for the Spanish-speaking public: The endearing and classist Guzman of the elite spanish series, Michael Bernadeau.

Bernadeau will also be accompanied by Aneurin Barnardthe award-winning Welsh actor known for Dunkirk, Emily Beecham, Cruella’s mom in the film starring Emma StoneY to the unknown time traveler Andreas Pietschmannwhich he repeats with the showrunners after having worked on Dark.

The recordings of 1899 started during the May 3, 2021, with a delay of three months than initially planned. The filming had two main locations: Germany and England. While the production spent most of its time in Germanysince they were there well into the month of Octoberthe team also visited London for a couple of weeks.

This new German production is expected to be a period dramawhich will last eight episodes and would include elements of suspense and terror, very much in tune with her countrywoman Dark. However, it is speculated that this series will not premiere on Netflix but until the end of 2022but the date is still an absolute unknown.