Netflix, announced the new global event TUDUM: what it is

Netflix, has announced TUDUM a global event that will have more than 3 hours of streaming and will offer 70 products between TV series and unreleased films.

TUDUM is a global event created by the streaming platform to entertain fans from all over the world. Regina King, Alvaro Morte, Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth and Millie Bobby Brown accompanied by other stars will present the world event.

In a short comic trailer the stars presented to all fans on the first global event on September 25, 2021, the name of the event derives from the sound effect that can be heard when starting an episode or a movie on the streaming platform.

With 3 hours of streaming and more than 70 products between films and TV series, the special evening will air on September 25th at 6:00 pm, in fact it will be broadcast in live streaming on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and of course the streaming platform.

In addition, there will also be space for several Korean and Indian films, there will also be space for anime and documentaries starting at 14:00. Among the flagship TV series that will be present at the event are: Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, The Crown, Emily in Paris, La Casa di Carta and Cobra Kai.

In the list of TV series presented in the TUDUM event there is also Cowboy Bebop, while as regards the cinema there will be space for films such as Extraction with Chris Hemsworth, The Old Guard with Charlize Theron, and many other expected titles.

There will also be new details on the titles “The Harder They Fall” starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and Regina King. They will also talk about the film “Don’t Look Up” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, and there will also be space for “Red Notice” with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

New previews will also be announced, including clips and trailers, on the new series and films airing on the streaming platform. Among these we find Aggretsuko with the 4th season, Miyo – A feline love, Bridgerton, Cobra Kai, Colin in black and white, Cowboy Bebop, The Crown, Oscuro Desiderio, Don’t Look Up, Interceptor, Inside Job, La casa di Carta, The Old Guard, The Umbrella Academy, Vikings: Valhalla, The Witcher, The Witcher: Blood Origin and Young and Famous & African.

