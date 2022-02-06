Netflix announces 28 new original movies for 2022, here’s the list

Netflix has posted a video to introduce many of the original movies that will be offered on the streaming service during the 2022. The well-constructed footage also shows some international stars, addressing the public directly to invite them to look at their products. For 2022 Netflix will be able to count on actors and actresses of the caliber of Jessica Chastain, Regina King, Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Jamie Foxx, Dakota Johnson, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Lopez, Anthony Mackie, Carey Mulligan, Florence Pugh, Chris Rock, Rebel Wilson and Adam Sandler. In short, for subscribers there will be hours and hours of content to watch from their sofa.

So here are all the films announced and the related information already known:

Tall Girl 2

This is the sequel to Tall Girl (already available on Netflix) which will be released on February 11th. The protagonist Jodi is different now: she is popular, she is confident and she has a boyfriend. The new story will tell how Jodi adapts to this new condition.

Madea: the return

A new story for Madea who, reunited with her family for the graduation of her great-granddaughter, has to deal with some uncomfortable secrets. Available on Netflix on February 25th.

The Adam Project

Netflix HD Ryan Reynolds stars in The Adam project

Released on March 11, The Adam project tells the story of a man who travels through time with his younger self and his late father. Directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy) the Netflix film stars Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner.

The mothership

A science fiction adventure starring a woman in search of her missing husband. The protagonist is Halle Berry.

Boo!

On Halloween, a teenage girl unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit. To undo her damage she must team up with her skeptical father, played by Marlon Wayans.

Spiderhead

Based on a New Yorker article titled Escape from Spiderhead, the film tells the story of two inmates who are subjected to forced administration of emotionally altering drugs. The protagonists are Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett.

The Gray Man

Netflix HD Ryan Gosling in action

The Gray Man stars a CIA agent who uncovers some secrets of the agency he works for. From here begins a breathtaking adventure directed by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Alfre Woodard and Regé-Jean Page.

End of the road

A road movie with a widowed mother who plans to start a new life, but her path leads her to fight with a mysterious killer. In the cast Queen Latifah, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Beau Bridges.

Me time

Netflix HD Mark Wahlberg

A father of a family is alone for a weekend and, while his wife and children are away, the man spends the weekend with an old friend of his. The two will have a good time and rediscover themselves. The film stars Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, Jimmy O. Yang and Luis Gerardo Méndez.

Luckiest girl alive

Based on the book of the same name by Jessica Knoll, the film follows a New York woman who has nothing more to ask from life, but when a memory of her past resurfaces, everything could collapse. In the cast Mila Kunis, Finn Wittrock, Jennifer Beals and Connie Britton.

Day Shift

Netflix HD Jamie Foxx

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx plays a loving father in Day Shift who kills vampires to earn a living!

They Cloned Tyrone

A thriller starring an unlikely trio determined to foil a government conspiracy. In the cast John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris.

Carter

A high-voltage Korean film where agent Carter, who suffers from memory loss, has to solve a case full of mysteries.

The good nurse

A nurse played by Jessica Chastain suspects that a colleague of hers, played by Eddie Redmayne, is responsible for the deaths of a number of patients.

The Mother

Jennifer Lopez plays a lethal killer who goes out to protect her daughter she hasn’t seen in some time.

Slumberland

Netflix HD Slumberland with Jason Momoa

Slumberland is a magical place that is discovered by a girl, who plans to see her late father again. Among the protagonists Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Chris O’Dowd and Kyle Chandler.

Falling for Christmas

Probably the Netflix Christmas movie starring Lindsay Lohan, who plays a young hotel heiress who just got engaged who, following an accident, loses her memory and meets a new boyfriend.

Don’t blame karma!

The film produced in Mexico stars two sisters: Sara is a frustrated stylist who blames karma for her bad luck and Lucy who is totally lucky.

The takedown

A crime buddy movie starring Omar Sy.

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro makes a stop-motion animated film to recreate the story of Pinocchio in his own way.

Hustle

An unfortunate basketball talent scout finds a player he decides to bring to the United States. However, this player’s past could complicate things. In the cast Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall and Ben Foster.

The school for good and evil

In a school, boys are trained to protect the balance between good and evil.

Enola Holmes 2

The adventures of Sherlock Holmes’ sister return in this sequel starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter and David Thewlis.

Wendell & Wild

Netflix HD The two demons Wendell and Wild

A stop-motion story by Henry Selick and Jordan Peele that tells of the misdeeds of two scheming demons, named Wendell and Wild.

We have a ghost

Kevin’s family has a ghost in the house and for this he becomes famous on social networks. But when the head of the family Kevin decides to investigate the past of the ghost Ernest enters the center of the sights of the CIA. In the cast Anthony Mackie, David Harbor, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge and Steve Coulter.

You people

Netflix HD Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny in You People

Contrasting cultures, different ideas, different generations. This Kenya Barris comedy tells the story of the meeting of different families with an exceptional cast of Jonah Hill. Hill stars with Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, David Duchovny and Nia Long.

The monster of the seas

An animated film set in an era where there are hunters of monstrous creatures. The monster of the seas has as its protagonist the young Maisie Brumble who, embarked on a large ship, begins a fantastic adventure.

Knives out 2

Netflix HD Benoit Blanc looking for a new killer

A new mystery must be solved by Detective Benoit Blanc played by Daniel Craig, who will be accompanied by Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.