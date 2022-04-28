Netflix announces 37 new movies for a cinematic summer
Netflix is having a difficult season. The platform, which will lose millions of subscribers in the coming months, has been leading the streaming market for years, reinforcing itself with great content in the form of series and movies. It is in this last area, with the signing of projects of good caliber, in which they have promised more progress. Now thanks to ScreenRant we know your summer movie release schedule -which starts in May-, highlighting the arrival of the long-awaited The Gray Man and comedies like Me Time. Total, more than 37 films that we detail below.
A cinematographic summer on Netflix: more than 37 films for all tastes
The platform continues to reinforce its policy of Netflix Originals, films that can only be found in the site’s catalog and that seek to build a library of original, different and exclusive films. The move has gone well with things like Rome, The Irish, Don’t Look Up, Red Alert or The Adam Project, which has been a real hit. In 2022 he still has a lot to say, and his summer season seems to mark a before and after.
The company wants to continue capturing and satisfying its subscribers, avoiding the bleeding of exits that are expected in the coming months. The Russo’s tape, directors of Avengers: Endgametitled the unseen agent in Spain, it has had a budget of 200 million dollars and a cast with well-known faces in Hollywood, such as Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and more. We also find Day Shifta vampire tape with Jamie Foxx -which we talked about a while ago-, me time with Mark Wahlberg or a new Ninja Turtles project.
All Netflix theatrical releases during the summer of 2022
May 2022
- May 6 – Along For The Ride
- May 6 – Incompatibles 2 (France)
- May 6 – Thar (India)
- May 11 – Operation Mincemeat (some territories)
- May 13 – Senior Year
- May 19 – A Perfect Pairing
- May 19 – The Photographer: Murder In Pinamar (Argentina)
June 2022
- June 3 – Interceptor
- June 8 – Hustle
- June 14 – Halftime
- June 15 – The Wrath of God (Argentina)
- June 17 – Spiderhead
- June 19 – Civilian
- June 22 Love & Gelato (Italy)
July 2022
- July 6 – Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between
- July 8 – The Sea Beast
- July 8 – Dangerous Liaisons (France)
- July 15 – Persuasion
- July 22 – The invisible agent
- July 29 – Purple Hearts
August 2022
- August 5 – Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- August 12 – 13: The Musical
- August 12 – Day Shift
- August 26 – Me Time
September 2022
- September 1 – Love in the Villa
Undated movies but coming anytime in 2022
- Beauty
- Buba: Once Upon A Crime
- Carter (South Korea)
- Don’t Blame Karma! (Mexico)
- Fenced In (Brazil)
- For Jojo (Germany)
- I Came By (UK)
- The Man From Toronto
- Pipe (Argentina)
- Seoul Vibe (South Korea)
- Togo (Uruguay)
- Wedding Season