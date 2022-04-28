Netflix announces 37 new movies for a cinematic summer

Netflix is having a difficult season. The platform, which will lose millions of subscribers in the coming months, has been leading the streaming market for years, reinforcing itself with great content in the form of series and movies. It is in this last area, with the signing of projects of good caliber, in which they have promised more progress. Now thanks to ScreenRant we know your summer movie release schedule -which starts in May-, highlighting the arrival of the long-awaited The Gray Man and comedies like Me Time. Total, more than 37 films that we detail below.

A cinematographic summer on Netflix: more than 37 films for all tastes

The platform continues to reinforce its policy of Netflix Originals, films that can only be found in the site’s catalog and that seek to build a library of original, different and exclusive films. The move has gone well with things like Rome, The Irish, Don’t Look Up, Red Alert or The Adam Project, which has been a real hit. In 2022 he still has a lot to say, and his summer season seems to mark a before and after.







The company wants to continue capturing and satisfying its subscribers, avoiding the bleeding of exits that are expected in the coming months. The Russo’s tape, directors of Avengers: Endgametitled the unseen agent in Spain, it has had a budget of 200 million dollars and a cast with well-known faces in Hollywood, such as Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and more. We also find Day Shifta vampire tape with Jamie Foxx -which we talked about a while ago-, me time with Mark Wahlberg or a new Ninja Turtles project.

All Netflix theatrical releases during the summer of 2022

May 2022

May 6 – Along For The Ride

May 6 – Incompatibles 2 (France)

May 6 – Thar (India)

May 11 – Operation Mincemeat (some territories)

May 13 – Senior Year

May 19 – A Perfect Pairing

May 19 – The Photographer: Murder In Pinamar (Argentina)

June 2022

June 3 – Interceptor

June 8 – Hustle

June 14 – Halftime

June 15 – The Wrath of God (Argentina)

June 17 – Spiderhead

June 19 – Civilian

June 22 Love & Gelato (Italy)

July 2022

July 6 – Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between

July 8 – The Sea Beast

July 8 – Dangerous Liaisons (France)

July 15 – Persuasion

July 22 – The invisible agent

July 29 – Purple Hearts

August 2022

August 5 – Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

August 12 – 13: The Musical

August 12 – Day Shift

August 26 – Me Time

September 2022

September 1 – Love in the Villa

Undated movies but coming anytime in 2022