Netflix announces 42 new movies coming this fall

In the last four months of 2021, Netflix will present 43 new films. Streaming TV subscribers will be able to count on more than one new title per week. This is a large number, representing roughly double the production that any other film studio could ever make in a full calendar year.

The challenge facing the streaming TV giant will be to guarantee a high quality of its productions, even when the releases are so intense. A challenge that, for now, Netflix would seem to face by noting the names of the movie stars who will be present in its films: from Leonardo Di Caprio to Idris Elba, from Regina King and Jennifer Lawrence.

For now Netflix has announced the titles and some release dates. Not all of them have been released yet, but they will be in the coming weeks, as soon as theatrical release dates for some titles are defined.

Among the titles on the calendar, also “It was the hand of God” by Paolo Sorrentino. The film, expected on Netflix for December 15th, is in competition at the Venice Film Festival.

In September

Afterlife Of The Party

Worth, with Michael Keaton

Blood Brothers: Malcom x & Muhammad Ali

Kate

Nightbooks

Schumacher

Intrusion

The Starling, St. Vincent with Melissa McCArthy

My Little Pony: a new generation

Sounds Like Love

No One Gests Out Alive

In October

The Guilty

Diana: The Musical

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Found

Night Teeth

Stuck Together

Army Of Thieves

Hypnotic

Fever Dream

In November

The Harder They Fall with Idris Elba, Regina King and others

Love Hard

A Cop Movie

Passing

Red Notice

tick, tick… BOOM!

Bruised, by and with Halle Berry

Robin Robin

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible

7 Prisoners

A Boy Called Christmas

A Castle For Christmas

The Princess Switch 3

In December

The Power Of The Dog, Benedict Cumberbatch

Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

The Unforgivable, with Sandra Bullock

The Hand of God, by Paolo Sorrentino

Don’t Look Up, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance.

The Lost Daughter

Back To The Outback

Mixtape

Single All The Way

