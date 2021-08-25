Netflix announces 42 new movies coming this fall

In the last four months of 2021, Netflix will present 43 new films. Streaming TV subscribers will be able to count on more than one new title per week. This is a large number, representing roughly double the production that any other film studio could ever make in a full calendar year.
The challenge facing the streaming TV giant will be to guarantee a high quality of its productions, even when the releases are so intense. A challenge that, for now, Netflix would seem to face by noting the names of the movie stars who will be present in its films: from Leonardo Di Caprio to Idris Elba, from Regina King and Jennifer Lawrence.
For now Netflix has announced the titles and some release dates. Not all of them have been released yet, but they will be in the coming weeks, as soon as theatrical release dates for some titles are defined.
Among the titles on the calendar, also “It was the hand of God” by Paolo Sorrentino. The film, expected on Netflix for December 15th, is in competition at the Venice Film Festival.
In September
Afterlife Of The Party
Worth, with Michael Keaton
Blood Brothers: Malcom x & Muhammad Ali
Kate
Nightbooks
Schumacher
Intrusion
The Starling, St. Vincent with Melissa McCArthy
My Little Pony: a new generation
Sounds Like Love
No One Gests Out Alive
In October
The Guilty
Diana: The Musical
There’s Someone Inside Your House
Found
Night Teeth
Stuck Together
Army Of Thieves
Hypnotic
Fever Dream
In November
The Harder They Fall with Idris Elba, Regina King and others
Love Hard
A Cop Movie
Passing
Red Notice
tick, tick… BOOM!
Bruised, by and with Halle Berry
Robin Robin
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible
7 Prisoners
A Boy Called Christmas
A Castle For Christmas
The Princess Switch 3
In December
The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion-directed drama with Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons.
Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
The Unforgivable, with Sandra Bullock
The Hand of God, by Paolo Sorrentino
Don’t Look Up, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance.
The Lost Daughter
Back To The Outback
Mixtape
Single All The Way
