Netflix announces a spin-off of the animated series ‘Arcane’

Photo credit: Netflix

Netflix has revealed that an ‘Arcane’ spin-off will soon be available to fans on YouTube.

In this way, there has been the announcement of ‘Arcane: Bridging the Rift’ during the Geeked Week events. The upcoming series will focus on the origins of the acclaimed animation show based on the video game ‘League of Legends’ which, in this way, will be added to the 10 new series based on video games.

Unlike ‘Arcane’, the limited series will not air on Netflix, but rather It can be enjoyed on the YouTube channel of the developer of ‘League of Legends’, Riot Games.

The five-part documentary will premiere on August 4. Fans will have to access the episodes over five weeks, with a new part uploaded every Thursday.

‘Bridging the Rift’ will focus on the six years of ‘Arcane’ creationthe first great animated series of ‘League of Legends’.

The animated series, which premiered in November 2021, tells the story of the Vi sisters (Hailee Steinfeld, from the series ‘Hawkeye’) and Jinx (Ella Purnell, from ‘Army of the Dead’), caught up in the growing conflict between the wealthy utopian city of Piltover and the downtrodden undercity of Zaun.

Photo credit: Netflix

Last year, Netflix confirmed that ‘Arcane’, its acclaimed animated series, would have a second season. While the first season took a long time to make, this one is expected to hit the platform in a relatively shorter time, though not before 2023, at the earliest.

Co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee have stated of the renewal: “We are beyond pleased by the positive response to the first season of ‘Arcane’ and we continue to work hard with creative wizards from Riot and Fortiche to deliver our second season.”