Netflix begins charging users who share their account | Business strategy or cybersecurity measure | Passwords | Cybercrime | hackers | streaming | Movies and series | Internet | TECHNOLOGY

Netflix is ​​testing a new system to charge its users an extra fee if they are sharing their password with people who are not at the same address. It is a pilot project of the popular online content streaming platform that is raising quite a bit of controversy. In addition, this measure is followed by other price increases in the services offered by Netflix.

As Netflix is ​​used to testing its policies in the United States and then exporting them to the rest of the world, it is possible that soon we will see a significant increase in rates in other countries. The debate is then open as to whether this new Netflix fee (S/ 7.9 soles, in the case of Peru) fulfills a purpose related to cybersecurity, or if it is simply a resource for Netflix to try to earn more money. in exchange for offering the same service.

THE RISK OF SHARING PASSWORDS

One point in favor of Netflix’s proposal is the undeniable fact that shared passwords pose a cybersecurity risk. Even if the people with whom we share our password are trustworthy, the fact that the same Netflix key is being used on different devices connected to different routers multiplies the risks of this password being intercepted by cyber attackers. And, definitely, that information is very juicy because the accounts have users’ banking information.

In this sense, Netflix’s move could be justified for the sake of user protection. But the mere fact of charging a fee does not prevent users from continuing to share their password, so it does not seem that this is the intention of Netflix.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR PASSWORDS?

It should be remembered, however, that passwords are one of the main barriers we have to protect online accounts against the increase in cyber attacks that are taking place in all corners of the world. This increase in hacks at a global level has been especially notable since 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic further promoted a digitization process in all sectors that had already begun several years ago, and which has only accelerated lately. .

Using a password manager is currently one of the best solutions that users have to keep their passwords safe. This software allows you to store hundreds of different passwords for all your online accounts, including your Netflix account, your bank account password, or your email password. By storing all these keys under state-of-the-art encryption, a password manager allows the use of strong and unique passwords for each of the accounts and, in this way, minimizes the risk of vulnerability in each of them.

THE ALTERNATIVES OFFERED BY NETFLIX

Netflix is ​​currently not offering its users any alternative to paying this extra fee in exchange for sharing their password. Users can protect their passwords for secure sharing through the services of some of the best password managers on the market, but that doesn’t change whether Netflix is ​​still willing to charge that fee.

If what the user wants is not to pay this extra Netflix fee, then they only have two alternatives: either stop sharing passwords with friends who do not live at home, or opt for other cheaper alternative platforms, as they are at the moment Disney Plus, Prime Video or HBO.

IS IT LEGITIMATE FOR ME TO BE CHARGED FOR SHARING MY NETFLIX PASSWORDS?

It is important to keep in mind that Netflix is ​​within its rights to propose an extra fee for those who are sharing their passwords with people who do not live at home, since Netflix’s terms make it explicit that each account is authorized for use within a single period. home.

However, it is clear that this rate is designed for a family model that does not fit with current reality, in which it is normal for three or four people from the same family to pay for the same Netflix account even if they do not live under the same roof.

HOW MUCH IS THE EXTRA PAYMENT IF I SHARE MY PASSWORD WITH OTHERS?

Netflix has started this plan with a pilot in three Latin American countries: Peru, Chile and Costa Rica. Currently, the platform has already implemented an option that allows users to register extra members to their memberships so that they can also use the service for an additional cost.

In our country, the amount to be paid will be S/7.90 and will entail some conditions such as an account and password of its own for the additional user, unlimited access to the content of the platform as if it were any other subscriber, the possibility of watching Netflix on any device (although only on one at a time) and the creation of your own profile, limited to one per extra member.

In addition, the company stressed that the additional charge will not be made automatically. If a user who does not live in the same household (i.e. does not register the same IP address as the account owner) wants to log into the account, a verification code will be required before being allowed to access the account . The code is obtained once the payment for the extra member has been made. If desired, the profiles of the main account can be transferred to the extra one.

With information from Europe Press.

For now, the extra charge for users who lend their account to is limited to certain territories as part of a pilot project, including Peru. (Photo: Tomasi/Pixabay)