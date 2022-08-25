Netflix: best movies and series that premiere in September 2022 | FAME

What are the premieres on Netflix? During September, the streaming platform will include new films and series to its catalog, such as the long-awaited season 5 of “Cobra Kai” and the striking “El Rey, Vicente Fernández”, about El Charro de Huentitán, the recently deceased Mexican singer.

In this way, the premieres and the names of the productions that will be added soon. Here we tell you what they are unmissable fictions arriving in the next few days

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in the new movie “Blonde” (Photo: Netflix)

WHAT ARE THE BEST MOVIES AND SERIES COMING TO NETFLIX IN SEPTEMBER?

“Cobra Kai 5″

One of the premieres that has generated the most expectations among Netflix users is the arrival of “Cobra Kai” season 5, “Cobra Kai” series. The TV series returns September 9 with new episodes that promise a twist between its protagonists. Some keys? The possible return of mike barnes and Robbie’s big transformation.

“Blonde”

This is a film that promises to generate a wave of comments for the promise of its trailer: tell the most complex side of Marilyn Monroe. “Blonde” stars Ana de Armaswho has done a great characterization according to the first images, and the story is based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. the tape arrives on September 28 to the platform.

“The king, Vicente Fernandez”

A bioseries that will give something to talk about is “The king, Vicente Fernandez”coming to Netflix on september 14 with the main performance of Jaime Camil. The program delves into the artistic beginnings and career of the Mexican artist who died at the age of 81 on December 12, 2021.

“Iron Chef: Mexico”

Roberto Solis, Gabriela Ruiz and Francisco Ruano return to the competition in “Iron Chef: Mexico”, a reality show that premieres on Netflix on September 21. On this occasion, Paty Cantú will be the host of the television program that will have as a special guest Pedro Alone.

“End of the road”

The new movie of Queen Latifah promises a dizzying story about the exhaust. The actress will play a woman who has just been widowed and travels with her children to have a new future in “End of the road”. However, they will run into an assassin who is after them. Its premiere is on September 9.

“Ronaldo”

For soccer fans, Netflix will premiere the documentary “Ronaldo”, the personal story of the most famous Portuguese soccer player on an international level: his precarious childhood, his health blows, his cups and his family. To see the program about the “Bicho” you should not wait long because it premieres on September 1.

“The invisible man”

One of the best films of 2020 that suffered the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Invisible Man” is a remake of the movie of the same title. from 1993 and a free version of the homonymous novel by H. G. Wells. The story centers on a woman who claims that her ex-partner is stalking him after her death. Elizabeth Moss stands out with his great performance in a science fiction thriller. It opens on September 14, 2022.

LIST OF ALL THE NEWS ON NETFLIX IN SEPTEMBER AND WHEN THEY ARE PREMIERE

Series

“The Devil in Ohio” (9/2/2022)

“You’re Nothing Special” (2/9/2022)

“Holy” (9/16/2022)

“Destiny: The Winx Saga – Season 2” (9/16/2022)

“Dynasty: Season 5” (9/24/2022)

“Love is blind: After the altar – Season 2” (9/16/2022)

“Who gives more for my house” (9/2/2022)

“Those in the last row” (9/23/2022)

“Designing Miami” (9/21/2022)

“Narcosaints” (9/9/2022)

“Entergalactic” (9/30/2022)

“Brothers on the prowl” (9/2/2022)

“False identities” (9/2/2022)

“The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2″ (9/2/2022)

“Missing in Lørenskog” (9/14/2022)

“Playing with fire: Brazil – Season 2” (9/28/2022)

“Rescue in a cave in Thailand” (9/22/2022)

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8″ (9/20/2022)

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7″ (9/1/2022)

“Queen of the South: Season 5″ (9/1/2022)

Films

“Romance in Verona” (9/1/2022)

“The Catholic School” (9/14/2022)

“Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy” (9/24/2022)

“Revenge now” (9/16/2022)

“A jazz player in the key of blues” (9/23/2022)

“Mirror, mirror” (9/16/2022)

“Rainbow” (9/30/2022)

“I was famous” (9/16/2022)

“Neighbors” (9/1/2022)

“Aenea” (9/23/2022)

“Breathless” (9/9/2022)

“They rule” (7/9/2022)

“Winner” (9/1/2022)

“In good times and in bad” (7/9/2022)

“Everyone to dance” (1/9/2022)

“A Place Called Notting Hill” (9/1/2022)

“Jane Eyre” (9/1/2022)

“Zombieland: Shot of Grace” (9/15/2022)

“2 minutes of fame” (9/25/2022)

“My best friend’s wedding” (9/9/2022)

“Alice in the country of the internet” (13/9/2022)

Documentaries and specials

“Liss Pereira: Average Adult” (9/15/2022)

“The sins of our mother” (9/14/2022)

“Patton Oswalt: We All Scream” (9/20/2022)

“A journey to infinity” (9/26/2022)

“In command of your economy” (9/6/2022)

“Uncovered: The regatta of the century” (6/9/2022)

“Killers of India: Diary of a Serial Killer” (7/9/2022)

“Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy” (9/27/2022)

“Chef’s Table: Pizza” (7/9/2022)

“Rodrigo Marques: O Inimigo do Nível” (9/6/2022)

“Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum” (9/13/2022)

“Bling Ring: The true story of robberies in Hollywood” (9/21/2022)

“Manny Pacquiao: The giant of the ring” (1/9/2022)

children and family

“Magnificent, Scientific Ada: Season 3″ (9/12/2022)

“Dogs in Space: Season 2” (9/15/2022)

“Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles” (9/23/2022)

“The World of Karma: Season 4″ (9/22/2022)

“Go, dog. Go!: Season 3″ (9/19/2022)

“Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles – Season 2″ (9/1/2022)

“My Little Pony: Make Your Mark – Chapter 2″ (9/26/2022)

“Eva and Beba and the ghost of the girls’ bathroom” (9/2/2022)

“Eve and Beba” (2/9/2022)

“Eva and Beba: Destined for dance” (9/2/2022)

“Dolittle” (9/14/2022)

“LOL Surprise: House of Surprises” (9/1/2022)

“Cry Babies: Magical Tears – Season 2” (9/27/2022)

“Beethoven 3″ (1/9/2022)

Anime

“Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” (Coming Soon)

“Home adrift” (9/16/2022)

“Ouran High School Host Club” (1/9/2022)

“Belle” (7/9/2022)

WHY WOULD JULIE NOT APPEAR IN SEASON 5?

Although it has not been confirmed that the character of Hillary Swank I’m not going to be in the next season of “cobra kai”, The most likely thing is that this is so, because the story must still continue as it has remained. That is to say, there is still a lot of bread to slice, taking into account that before new appearances it is necessary to finish with those that will now be.

In addition, we must bear in mind that the production has been delighting us with characters from “karate Kid” in the seasons of the Netflix series, so it would not be logical that in the fifth they will exhaust all their cameo options. MORE INFORMATION HERE.